 Fabian Gonzales sentenced to 37.5 years - Albuquerque Journal

Fabian Gonzales sentenced to 37.5 years

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Fabian Gonzales, right, appears at his sentencing hearing with his attorney Stephen Aarons. Gonzales was sentenced to 37.5 years Thursday. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

A judge on Thursday sentenced Fabian Gonzales to 37 1/2 years in prison in the 2016 killing and dismemberment of 10-year-old Victoria Martens.

Jurors on Aug. 1 found Gonzales, 37, guilty of child abuse resulting in death and seven counts of tampering with evidence and conspiracy for his role in Victoria’s killing. Gonzales had faced up to 40½ years in prison.

Second Judicial District Judge Cindy Leos said she agreed with prosecutors that Victoria would be alive today had it not been for Gonzales’ involvement in her life.

Victoria Martens (Courtesy Martens family)

“He was the conduit for her death,” Leos said shortly before pronouncing his sentence.

Cell phone records confirmed that Gonzales wasn’t in the apartment at the time Victoria was killed. But Gonzales “created the danger that led to her death,” Chief Deputy District Attorney James Grayson told jurors during the trial.

Prosecutors alleged that Gonzales and his cousin, Jessica Kelly, worked together to dismember the girl, place parts of her body in a garbage bag and wash bloody clothes and knives.

Kelley, 37, pleaded no contest in 2019 to six felony charges including reckless child abuse resulting in death, aggravated assault and other charges. She was sentenced in April to 44 years in prison.

Victoria’s mother, Michelle Martens, 40, pleaded guilty in 2018 to reckless child abuse resulting in death. She faces 12 to 15 years in prison. Her sentencing is scheduled next month.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Fabian Gonzales sentenced to 37.5 years

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Fabian Gonzales sentenced to 37.5 years
ABQnews Seeker
A judge on Thursday sentenced Fabian ... A judge on Thursday sentenced Fabian Gonzales to 37 1/2 years in prison in the 2016 killing and dismemberment of 10-year-old Victoria Martens. Jurors ...
2
Navajo Code Talker Thomas H. Begay to speak at ...
ABQnews Seeker
November is the beginning of Native ... November is the beginning of Native American Heritage Month. Mesalands Community College in Tucumcari is sponsoring an event with Thomas H. Begay from 10 ...
3
Record number of domestic visitors came to NM last ...
ABQnews Seeker
2021 was a record-breaking year for ... 2021 was a record-breaking year for visitation
4
School bus crashes into parked cars Thursday
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police responded to a crash ... Albuquerque police responded to a crash involving a school bus Thursday morning in the area of Montclaire and Candelaria NE, according to an email ...
5
Obama urges voters to back Lujan Grisham in new ...
2022 election
With just 12 days left in ... With just 12 days left in the campaign, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is enlisting the help of a high-profile ally — former President Barack ...
6
Audit seeks new rules for unclassified city staff
ABQnews Seeker
Lack of job descriptions and big ... Lack of job descriptions and big pay raises cited as concerns
7
Attack ads launched in competitive CD2 race
ABQnews Seeker
In final days, national groups weigh ... In final days, national groups weigh in
8
Greenhouse gases set record in 2021
ABQnews Seeker
UN: Methane saw the largest increase UN: Methane saw the largest increase
9
Mayor Tim Keller: 'Housing supply is a crisis'
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque mayor lays out plan to ... Albuquerque mayor lays out plan to add 5,000 new units by 2025