Fishing line for Oct. 27, 2022

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

Giovanni Yannoni, 3, of Albuquerque caught his first fish, a largemouth bass, at the Albuquerque Area Drains using a purple swim jig on the east side of the Rio Grande on Oct. 15.

Joshua Gallegos and Ray Padilla of Belen caught 10 and 20-pound catfish, respectively, at Caballo Lake using cut shad bait Oct. 15.

Hunter Pritchett Armijo and his grandfather, Val Armijo, of Albuquerque caught their limit of rainbow trout at Eagle Nest Lake using peach PowerBait on Oct. 19.

Dmitri Hewitt, 6, of Las Cruces caught an 18.75-inch, 2.65-pound smallmouth bass at Elephant Butte Lake using a green spinning lure Oct. 21.

Samantha Rivera, 15, of Española caught her limit of rainbow trout, including two that measured 21 and 22 inches long, at Hopewell Lake using worms Oct. 15.

Arlo Gonzales Sr. of Albuquerque caught a 22-inch, 4.5-pound brown trout on the San Juan River using a worm Oct. 14.

Caleb Roybal, 17, of La Mesilla caught a 20-inch rainbow trout at Trout Lakes using a copper Dardevle spoon Oct. 21.

If you have a catch of the week story, send it to funfishingnm@gmail.com.

NOTES FROM GAME & FISH

Northeast fishing report

Cabresto Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Charette Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was 9 cubic feet per second (cfs). Fishing for trout was good using salmon eggs and nightcrawler worms.

Clayton Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Conchas Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

At Costilla Creek, the department is implementing the final phase of a project to expand Rio Grande cutthroat trout in 120 miles of the Costilla watershed in northern New Mexico. The final phase involves the removal of fish within a designated area (Rio Costilla from Costilla Dam downstream to the Valle Vidal Boundary, including all tributaries and Comanche Creek from the road culvert crossing on Forest Road 1950 downstream to its confluence with Rio Costilla and all tributaries). Tentative stocking of Rio Grande cutthroat trout is set for spring 2023.

Cowles Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Coyote Creek had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for rainbow trout at Eagle Nest Lake was good using salmon, peach PowerBait and Kastmaster lures.

Fishing for trout at Eagle Rock Lake was fair to good using chartreuse PowerBait.

National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access on the Gallinas River. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

Fishing for trout at Hopewell Lake was good using worms, black Woolly Bugger flies and green Pistol Pete spinner flies with a water-filled bobber.

Lake Alice had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Maloya was good using Trout Magnet lures, garlic PowerBait and worms.

Fishing for trout on the Los Pinos River was fair using Panther Martin spinners and nymph flies.

Maxwell Lake 13 had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Monastery Lake was fair to good using small spinners and PowerBait marshmallows.

Morphy Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Pecos River near Pecos on Monday morning was 111 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using nightcrawler worms.

Streamflow on the Red River below the Red River Hatchery on Monday morning was 80 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using salmon eggs and beadhead nymph flies.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 332 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using Rapala trout-pattern lures and gold Panther Martin spinners.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo near Valdez on Monday morning was 33 cfs.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora near Terrero on Monday morning was 41 cfs.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Peñasco on Monday morning was 36 cfs.

Fishing for trout at the Santa Cruz Reservoir was good using Woolly Bugger flies and PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Shuree Ponds was fair to good using caddis dry flies and beadhead nymph flies.

Springer Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Storrie Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for walleye at Ute Lake was fair using Berkley Flicker Shad lures trolling over deep brush. Fishing for white bass was slow using jigging spoons in 28-35 feet of water. Fishing for smallmouth bass and largemouth bass was fair using small swimbaits, crankbaits and various soft plastics fished on drop-shot rigs on rocky points. Fishing for crappie was slow. Fishing for catfish was fair using punch bait and nightcrawler worms. The main lake water surface temperature was in the upper 60s and the water was clear.

Northwest fishing report

Abiquiú Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Animas River below Aztec on Monday morning was 258 cfs.

Fishing for bass in clear-water ditches at the Albuquerque Area Drains was fair to good using purple swim jigs.

Fishing for tiger muskie at Bluewater Lake was good using jointed Rapala lures and swimbaits.

Brazos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Canjilon Lakes was good using red wiggler worms, Pistol Pete spinner flies and orange PowerBait.

Fishing for catfish at Cochiti Lake was fair using chicken liver and cut bait.

El Vado Lake can be accessed at Hargroves Day Use Area off State Road 322 and the Main Park area off State Road 112. The Rio Chama can be accessed at the North El Vado Day Use Area on State Road 95, 10 miles west of U.S. Highway 84. Lake levels are steady but expected to drop as crews work on the El Vado Dam. The Dam Day Use Area is closed due to the ongoing construction. State Road 112 over the dam will experience periodic closures. For more information, visit El Vado Lake State Park’s webpage or call 575-588-7247.

Fishing for trout at Fenton Lake was good using garlic, peach PowerBait.

The city is in the final stages of repairs at Grants Riverwalk Pond and stocking will resume soon.

Heron Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

At the Jemez Waters, streamflow near Jemez Springs on Monday morning was 49 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using mop flies and worms.

Laguna del Campo had no reports from anglers this week.

Lagunitas Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Farmington had no reports from anglers this week.

Stocking efforts have been suspended at McGaffey Lake due to extremely low water levels and unstable ground conditions. Lake conditions will be monitored and stocking will resume once conditions improve.

Fishing for smallmouth bass at Navajo Lake was fair using green, pumpkin Ned Rigs. Fishing for kokanee salmon using size 6/0 weighted snagging hooks was good near the dam.

Streamflow on the Rio Chama below El Vado Lake and below Abiquiú Lake on Monday morning was 103 cfs and 96 cfs, respectively. Fishing for trout below El Vado Lake was good using nightcrawler worms and small Rapala trout-pattern lures. Fishing for trout below Abiquiú Lake was fair using nymph flies and worms. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Rio Grande had no reports from anglers this week.

Riverside Park Pond (Aztec Pond #1) had no reports from anglers this week.

San Gregorio Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the San Juan River near Archuleta on Monday morning was 583 cfs. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was good using cream midge-pattern flies and red annelid flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was fair to good using worms.

Fishing for trout at Seven Springs Brood Pond was good using orange PowerBait, salmon peach PowerBait and Trout Magnet lures tipped with salmon eggs.

Tiger Park Reservoir had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for bluegill at Tingley Beach was good using small pieces of worm on a red salmon egg hook.

Fishing for trout at Trout Lakes was good using copper Dardevle spoons.

Southwest fishing report

Fishing for bass at Alumni Pond was fair to good using small perch-pattern lures and worms. Fishing for catfish was slow to fair using nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for all species was slow at Bear Canyon Lake.

Bill Evans Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Caballo Lake was good using cut carp bait and cut shad bait.

Fishing for catfish at Elephant Butte Lake was fair using nightcrawler worms, shad and cut bait. Fishing for largemouth and smallmouth bass was fair to good using green spinners and Senko worms. Fishing for white bass was fair to good using live minnows.

Escondida Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Gila River near Gila on Monday morning was 698 cfs.

Fishing for trout at Glenwood Pond was fair using brown dry flies.

Fishing for trout at Lake Roberts was fair to good using chartreuse PowerBait and flies. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using chicken pieces and nightcrawler worms.

Percha Dam had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Quemado Lake was fair using silver spinners.

Rancho Grande Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below Elephant Butte Dam on Monday morning was 0 cfs.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Trees Lake was fair to good using worms and a bobber.

Fishing for all species was slow at Young Pond.

Southeast fishing report

Alto Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Bataan Lake was slow using shrimp and nightcrawler worms.

Berrendo Creek had no reports from anglers this week. Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on this property.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 17 cfs.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the City of Alamogordo due to fire damage.

Bosque Redondo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Bottomless Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Brantley Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Carlsbad Municipal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Chaparral Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for largemouth bass at Eunice Lake was fair using wacky-rigged, watermelon/red-flake plastic worms.

Fishing for catfish at Green Meadow Lake was slow to fair using hot dogs.

Greene Acres Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was good using worms and orange-glitter, garlic PowerBait 2.5 feet off the bottom of the lake. Fishing for catfish was fair using nightcrawler worms and shrimp.

Jal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Van had no reports from anglers this week.

Oasis Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was 41 cfs. Fishing for smallmouth and largemouth bass was fair to good using 3-inch, paddle-tail swimbaits.

Perch Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Rio Bonito had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Ruidoso at Hollywood on Monday morning was 29 cfs.

Rock Lake Hatchery Kids’ Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Santa Rosa Lake was fair to good using bluegill cut bait.

Sumner Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Timberon Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.