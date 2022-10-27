Man facing auto theft and gun charges in SW ABQ homicide

Deputies arrested a man on auto theft and other charges after a gunfight over a stolen truck left the truck’s owner dead at a gas station in Southwest Albuquerque.

Luis Ornelas-Robles, 29, is charged with transferring a stolen motor vehicle, tampering with evidence and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer in the July 28 shootout that left Guadalupe Sandoval dead.

Ornelas-Robles is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jayme Fuller said Sandoval found Ornelas-Robles in his stolen truck, pulled out a gun and pistol-whipped him, causing Sandoval’s gun to go off. Fuller said both men then fired at each other and Sandoval was killed.

Fuller said the detective and prosecutor “came to the conclusion that even though (Ornelas-Robles) was committing a crime, he is entitled to self defense.”

Ornelas-Robles criminal history includes felony convictions and arrests on charges including auto theft, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm, among others. He is is awaiting trial in two other 2022 stolen vehicle cases, one in Valencia County and another in Albuquerque where he was found with a gun.

Prosecutors filed a motion to detain Ornelas-Robles until trial in the latest case.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

Deputies responded around 7:45 p.m. to a shooting at the 7-Eleven on Coors near Gun Club SW, and found Sandoval dead from at least one gunshot wound. Surveillance video showed a blue truck pull into the parking lot and Sandoval approach and point a gun at the driver, later identified as Ornelas-Robles.

Deputies said the video showed the two men struggle before both men shot at each other. Then Ornelas-Robles fled in the truck.

Detectives found the truck parked at a property on the Pajarito Mesa and the property owner told them a man with a gunshot wound to the leg had left it there.

Detectives learned the truck had been stolen from Sandoval and found paperwork for Ornelas-Robles inside. Deputies discovered Ornelas-Robles was booked into Valencia County Detention Center on auto theft charges and went to speak with him.

Ornelas-Robles told deputies Sandoval had pistol whipped him and shot him twice in the legs before he grabbed a gun and fired back, killing him. Ornelas-Robles said he had gotten the truck from a friend and an ex-girlfriend told deputies he had been driving the truck for days before the shooting.