Shiprock woman charged in fatal stabbing of child

Federal authorities have arrested a Shiprock woman who they say stabbed her child in the chest, killing her, at the family’s home.

Maylene John, 32, is federally charged with murder in the death of her daughter, who is 6 or 7 years old. John is currently in custody and her attorney declined to comment.

John told FBI agents she drank and used methamphetamine and “blacked out” the incident, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court.

Court records show John had her license revoked in 2020 following a DWI arrest in which she told San Juan deputies she had drank five shots and a six pack.

On Monday, her brother called 911 around 3 a.m. The Navajo Police Department responded to John’s home and found her daughter stabbed in the chest. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene and John was detained.

John’s brother told an FBI agent he heard the child scream for help from the bedroom and the door was locked, so he kicked it in, according to the complaint. He said he applied a blanket to the child’s stab wound, and the girl told him her mother stabbed her.

Agents said the brother told them John then put a folding knife to her own neck and he was able to wrestle it away. The brother said he went to the neighbors to get help and police arrived soon after.

Authorities seized the bloodied knife and a stuffed animal and blanket with large blood stains on them, according to the complaint. In a later interview, the brother told agents John was recovering from recent drug use and had been in and out of rehabilitation multiple times.

Agents said he told them John also had “suicidal tendencies sporadically for the past 10 years” but she and her daughter were acting normal when he went to bed. John told agents she drank with her brother and smoked methamphetamine earlier and “could not recall much of the day” until crime scene investigators were photographing the blood on her clothes and face.

John said she could not recall why her daughter was in her bedroom but she “instantly felt hurt because she caused her daughter pain” after stabbing her and blacked out.