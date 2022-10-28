700 lbs of illegal meat, cheese seized at El Paso border

It is heralded for its purity and flavor and smuggled across the border — hidden in duvet covers or deep within the wheel wells of cars to avoid detection. Federal authorities consider it like a poison that can have devastating effects in America.

They seize hundreds of pounds at a time and burn it on site using a giant incinerator. And when they do, some say, the aroma of hot dogs fills the desert air.

U.S. Border Patrol agents on Thursday seized more than 700 pounds of illicit meat and cheese from two people trying to smuggle it across the El Paso border from Mexico.

“Pork products have the potential to introduce foreign animal diseases that can be detrimental to our agriculture industry,” Ray Provencio, Customs and Border Protection El Paso Port Director, said in a news release Thursday.

Sandra Hawkins, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokeswoman, said the bust happened in the early morning hours.

She said the first seizure was at 1:30 a.m., when agents stopped a 32-year-old U.S. citizen in a pickup truck. Hawkins said agents detected “nervousness” from the man and located 44 rolls — more than 480 pounds — of bologna hidden in a toolbox and beneath a blanket.

She said the driver was fined a $1,000 civil penalty.

Then, around 4:30 a.m., a 43-year-old U.S. citizen pulled up to the checkpoint in an SUV.

Hawkins said the woman was given a secondary exam and agents found several boxes — more than 280 pounds — of clandestine cheese hidden beneath a blanket.

“When CBP officers opened the boxes they located multiple blocks and bags of cheese,” she said. Hawkins said that driver was also given a $1,000 fine.

“This was a commercial quantity and the importer failed to follow proper procedures to legally enter this product,” Provencio said in a release.