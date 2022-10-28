At 1-2 in UFC, Garcia faces pivotal match on Saturday Fight Night card

For Albuquerque MMA fighter Steve Garcia, Saturday’s 145-pound fight against Chase Hooper on a UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas, Nevada, carries the utmost importance.

This is fight No. 4 on a four-fight UFC contract. Garcia is 1-2 in the previous three. He’s coming of a loss by first-round knockout. The potential consequences of a loss on Saturday are glaringly obvious.

But Garcia’s focus, he said this week in a phone interview from Las Vegas, is exactly where it needs to be: on Hooper and the fight itself.

“I’m not trying to put too much thought (about consequences) right now,” he said. “I just want to go out there and win, man.

“That’s what it comes down to, just go out there, do my job, win. Make the people that work really hard and believe in me, proud.”

Garcia (12-5) lost his UFC debut against Luis Peña, a fight he took on short notice, in February 2021. After having to withdraw from two scheduled fights due to injuries, he defeated Charlie Ontiveros by first-round TKO (ground-and-pound) last October.

A scheduled April 23 fight against Damir Hadzovic fell through when the Bosnian fighter had visa issues. So, despite having fractured a collarbone in training, Garcia accepted a fight in Singapore against China’s Hayisaer Maheshate on June 11.

On its face,Garcia’s loss to Maheshate had nothing to do with a fractured collarbone. Rushing in with hands down, Garcia threw an ineffective left hand. Maheshate landed a perfect right-hand counter. Fight over.

Garcia, though, said anxiety and frustration created by the injury, by the cancellation of the Hadsovic fight, etc., played a role.

“It was just some things I was kind of struggling with in previous fights,” he said. “I was kind of jumping in. I was dealing with injuries a little bit, actually not a little bit, trying to manage that.

“You just go in there knowing exactly what can happen. Sometimes it’s the worst thing that can happen. … It didn’t go my way, but you just learn from your mistakes and try to make sure you fight better the next time.”

Undoubtedly in reaction to the Maheshate fight, oddsmakers show Garcia as a decided underdog against Hooper (11-2-1).

“I love it,” Garcia said. “I’d rather it be that way.”

Garcia, 30, grew up in Rio Rancho but lives in Albuquerque and trains at Jackson-Wink. He’s been fighting professionally for nine years. Hooper, 23, from Washington state, has been in the game for approximately half that span.

“I definitely have experience over him,” Garcia said. “I feel like my striking’s better than his. I feel like I’ve fought better competition.

“He has his strengths, too, and he’s done his thing. But I’ve been around the game longer than he has.”

Garcia is left-handed, as is Hooper. Fighting a fellow southpaw, Garcia said, dictates a few changes in standup.

“You’ve got to adjust to moving in a different direction most of the time,” he said, “staying away from (his power hand) and stuff like that. But Chase Hooper isn’t, like, ridiculously good on his feet. He’s really more known for his grappling.”

As to any fallout from Saturday’s result, Garcia did state the obvious: MMA is what he does for a living.

“It’s my job, right? So I’ve got to make sure I’m making money.

“So you do what you’ve got to do.”

Saturday

UFC Fight Night, UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada: Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen, Tim Means vs. Max Griffin, Steve Garcia vs. Chase Hooper, several other fights: espn+ (streaming), 2 p.m. prelims (Garcia-Hooper), 5 p.m main card (Kattar-Allen, Means-Griffin)