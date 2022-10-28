 NM House candidate downplays ties to Oath Keepers - Albuquerque Journal

NM House candidate downplays ties to Oath Keepers

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

SANTA FE – A southern New Mexico state House candidate who lists himself on his campaign website as a member of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group, said this week he’s no longer connected to the organization and doesn’t know much about them.

“I don’t think I’m a member any more,” Charles Wendler, a Republican, said in a telephone interview.

Charles Wendler

Wendler, a retired educator who is running against incumbent Democrat Micaela Lara Cadena for the House District 33 seat, also said he was drawn to the group by its name and concept, but said he wasn’t intimately familiar with its operations.

“I’m just a red-blooded patriot, what can I say?” said Wendler, who has also run for legislative seats in 2018 and 2020.

The Oath Keepers is one of the largest right-wing antigovernment groups in the country, and claims thousands of current and former law enforcement officials and military veterans among its members, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The group’s founder and leader, Stewart Rhodes, was charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and is currently facing trial. He and four associates are accused of seditious conspiracy for plotting to stop the transfer of power from former President Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden.

Given that backdrop, Wendler was added recently to the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee’s Threats to Democracy website, which features candidates from around the nation who either participated in the events of Jan. 6, 2021, or backed Trump’s unfounded claims that he was the rightful winner of the 2020 presidential election.

When asked about the Oath Keepers, Wendler said he has been active in a number of different civic organizations – including the Las Cruces Civitan Club and the National Day of Prayer Task Force – as a way of staying engaged in the community.

In addition to the Oath Keepers, he also lists membership on his campaign website in the Constitutional Sheriffs and Police Officers Association, a group that believes county sheriffs have the power to halt enforcement of any state and federal law they deem unconstitutional.

Wendler said he has never been a law enforcement officer himself, but was a school principal, as well as a teacher.

All 70 New Mexico House seats are up for election this year. Democrats currently outnumber Republicans by a 45-24 advantage in the chamber, which also has one independent member – Rep. Phelps Anderson of Roswell.

But Republicans are hoping to pick up seats in the Nov. 8 general election, given a national political climate that could favor GOP candidates.

Cadena, a two-term lawmaker from Mesilla, declined to comment Thursday on her opponent’s ties to the Oath Keepers.

Election Guide

