Lobos draw with Aztecs, share MWC crown

A stalwart defensive effort headed by Karlee Maes and one standout save from Alli Davis was enough to give host New Mexico a scoreless draw with San Diego State on Thursday and a share of the Mountain West regular season championship.

The decision ensures the Lobos will have an opening-round bye and the second seed in the upcoming conference championship that starts here on Sunday.

The Lobos (7-3-8, 5-1-5 MWC) finished the season with a six-game unbeaten streak and a fifth-straight shutout – their longest such run since 2012.

Maes, charged with shadowing Aztecs star forward Denise Castro, was on form throughout the match.

“Our back line has had a few shutouts now and I think we have really figured out how to stay strong back there and work as unit,” she said. “I think that we can hopefully keep that going and keep getting shutouts and wins.”

Still, Castro created SDSU’s best scoring chance in the final seconds of the first half when she bombed a shot from 26 yards out that Davis with a diving save was able to smack it away.

“Staying locked in, it’s easy to do that with such a strong team on defense ahead of me,” Davis said. “We had great defense so I didn’t have a lot come to me but I was ready to be the last line of defense when it did.”

Indeed, she came up big when called upon.

“It had a little deflection off of it,” Davis said of the shot that seemed to be twisting away from her. “It was still going to go to my left side and I just committed to it and was able to get there.”

It’s the type of play, especially right before half, that gets the team energized, UNM coach Heather Dyche said.

Unreal,” she said of the play. “When it came off her foot, it looked like it was knuckling. Alli, every game, you can see her confidence increasing. I just like her posture and her demeanor. She’s just growing more and more. And it’s starting to feel like it’s her team, which is cool to see.”

Offensively, New Mexico had numerous scoring chances and Jadyn Edwards was in the middle of the two best.

The first came minutes before halftime when she fought through a crowd to head a ball toward the net. It fluttered about until Molly Myers, while falling, was able to get off a shot from inside the six-yard area, but it went right into the belly of Aztecs keeper Alexa Madueno.

And in the 73rd minute Natalie DeGagne sailed a perfect cross in to Edwards, who found herself alone about 12 yards out, but her shot caromed off the bottom of the crossbar.

“Jadyn makes that shot nine times out of 10, but we’ll take the championship any way we can get it,” Dyche said.

In the closing minutes of the game, Aztecs forward Emma Gaines-Ramos twice broke free on runs down the wing. On the first, Mackenna Havenor closed it down and Maes came all the way across the field to snuff the second chance.

“It felt like a playoff game. It always does with them,” Dyche said. “It’s been a rivalry since I’ve been here. They’re just a really good team. They’re going to get chances. I thought we created enough. But, I would sure like to not play them again.”

That, of course, is yet to be determined but a rematch with SDSU is a very definite possibility as a San José State victory Thursday night created a three-way tie atop the standings between the Lobos, Spartans and Wyoming. The Cowgirls earned the top seed, with New Mexico at No. 2. The Lobos will face the winner of Sunday’s Utah State-Aztecs game.

“The bye is huge,” Dyche said. “In my eight years, we’ve been in the conference tournament seven times and we’ve played in the final five of those times. The years we did not have a bye, you can’t move at the end. It’s a big deal to get that one extra game off. You hope the two teams that play on Sunday, they will batter each other. And they will because it’s a Mountain West game. It’s great for us to get a little bit of extra time to get rested and get ready to go.”

Up Next:

Mountain West Tournament

Wednesday: Utah State-San Diego State winner at New Mexico, 7 p.m.