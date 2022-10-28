 Haaland is heading home to NM to campaign - Albuquerque Journal

Haaland is heading home to NM to campaign

By ABQJournal News Staff

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland plans to head home to New Mexico to stump for Democrats. (Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press)

The country’s first Native American Cabinet secretary is returning to New Mexico to stump for Democrats.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will be in Albuquerque on Friday and Saturday for campaign events. First stop: the New Mexico Democratic Party Albuquerque Canvass Kick Off event with Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M.

Haaland held Stansbury’s 1st Congressional District seat before resigning when she was confirmed to the Cabinet.

Later Friday, Haaland, Stansbury, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and 2nd Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez, the Democratic candidate for attorney general, will attend an early vote rally.

On Saturday, Haaland will head to Sandoval County for an event with 3rd District Rep. Theresa Leger Fernandez, D-N.M. Later that afternoon, she’ll be in the South Valley for an event with Gabe Vasquez, who is trying to oust Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-N.M., from her 2nd Congressional District seat, which covers parts of southern New Mexico, and stretches into Albuquerque’s West Side and South Valley.

ELECTRIC RIDE: Some “clean” school buses will be rolling around several New Mexico school districts soon.

Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., said Thursday that $4.6 million will be spread across the Dulce, Pecos, Las Cruces, Dora and Lake Arthur school districts to purchase clean school buses as part of a program that is sending electric buses to districts across the country.

Money for the program was included in an infrastructure bill.

“The clean energy and electrification investments that we secured in the Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act are by far the most significant steps that Congress has taken to spur the widespread deployment of highly efficient, fully electric and climate pollution-free technologies,” Heinrich said in a statement.

CANCER SURVIVOR: Leger Fernández talked about her cancer diagnosis in her latest campaign television ad, which was released this week.

The incumbent says her experience fighting the disease is why she is working to cut insurance premiums and the cost of prescription drugs.

“I didn’t see it coming. I was raising my children, working full time. Then I got a diagnosis – cancer,” she says in the ad. “I only had one choice: to fight.”

Leger Fernández is facing Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson in the 3rd District race.

Ryan Boetel: rboetel@abqjournal.com

