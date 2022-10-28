 Navajo to investigate missing tribal members - Albuquerque Journal

Navajo to investigate missing tribal members

By / Associated Press

LEUPP, Ariz. – Navajo Nation officials have issued an executive order to investigate and locate missing tribal members in a manner that is empathetic to victims and their families.

Jonathan Nez

Tribal President Jonathan Nez met Monday with Navajo Nation police, the FBI and prosecutors in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah for the plan’s signing ceremony.

The crisis of missing and slain Native Americans has been getting more attention from elected officials and policymakers across the U.S.

In July, the FBI in Albuquerque released a list of more than 170 Native Americans it had verified as missing throughout New Mexico and the Navajo Nation that stretches into Arizona and Utah and covers nearly 27,500 square miles.

FBI officials said many records of missing Indigenous persons were incomplete or outdated because the record was not updated once additional details were made available or when the person was located.

“Multiple jurisdiction systems have historically failed the victims and their families,” Nez said in a statement. “Reporting, collecting and sharing missing persons data among various jurisdictions characterizes this problem’s true scope. The executive order will set a new tone of hope on this issue that impacts our nation.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Navajo to investigate missing tribal members

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Haaland is heading home to NM to campaign
2022 election
Interior Secretary held 1st Congressional District ... Interior Secretary held 1st Congressional District seat before resigning when she was confirmed to the Cabinet
2
Navajo to investigate missing tribal members
ABQnews Seeker
FBI released a list of more ... FBI released a list of more than 170 missing Native Americans
3
Registered voter turnout has hit 12% so far
2022 election
Initial surge in voting may have ... Initial surge in voting may have been voters casting ballots earlier than usual
4
Person fatally shot in SE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
A person was shot and killed ... A person was shot and killed Thursday night in Southeast Albuquerque. Chase Jewell, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said officers responded around 10 p.m. to ...
5
Man facing auto theft, gun charges in South Valley ...
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect was still 'entitled to self-defense' ... Suspect was still 'entitled to self-defense' in shooting, BCSO says
6
BayoTech to run national hydrogen plants from ABQ hub
ABQnews Seeker
Company unveils high-tech control room Company unveils high-tech control room
7
Prosecutors in charge of 'Rust' probe
ABQnews Seeker
Sheriff's Office submits findings to Santa ... Sheriff's Office submits findings to Santa Fe District Attorney
8
Woman charged in daughter's fatal stabbing
ABQnews Seeker
Shiprock mom told FBI agents she ... Shiprock mom told FBI agents she drank, used meth and 'blacked out'
9
Record number of domestic tourists came to visit New ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nearly 40 million people traveled to ... Nearly 40 million people traveled to the Land of Enchantment in 2021