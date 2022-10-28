 8 found dead after Tulsa suburb house fire; homicide feared - Albuquerque Journal

8 found dead after Tulsa suburb house fire; homicide feared

By Associated Press

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Eight people were found dead in a burning Tulsa-area house in what was being investigated as multiple homicides, police said.

The fire was reported about 4 p.m. Thursday in a quiet residential area of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, 13 miles (20 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa.

Broken Arrow police said that although the fire and the deaths were being investigated as homicides, they did not believe an immediate threat to the public existed.

Police spokesman Ethan Hutchins said the scene was complex “with a lot of moving parts,” so no other information was being released immediately. Witnesses told police that a family of eight had lived in the house, two adults and six children, but the bodies have not been positively identified, Hutchins said.

“Understandably, this is a shock to Broken Arrow. It’s a safe city. Broken Arrow doesn’t have this kind of situation every day,” Hutchins said.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was assisting in the investigation, he said.

Catelin Powers said she was driving with her children nearby when she saw a column of smoke near her house, so she drove past to investigate.

“When I got closer to the house, I saw smoke pouring out from the very top of the house, which looked like maybe the attic,” she told The Associated Press.

Two men and a woman on her phone were standing in front of the house, Powers said, when another man emerged from the front door dragging an apparently unconscious, unresponsive woman. “Her arms were flopped to her sides,” she said.

“She was in either very short shorts or underwear and a tight shirt,” Power said. She described the woman as having a tan complexion “and looked maybe to be mid-twenties.”

Suspecting the woman was dead, Powers said she drove on so her children would be spared the sight.

Tragedy has struck before Broken Arrow, which is Tulsa’s biggest suburb with almost 115,000 residents. In 2015, two teenaged brothers killed their mother, father, two younger brothers and 5-year-old sister at their home — which was about 6 miles (10 kilometers) south of Thursday’s fatal fire.

The home where the 2015 killings occurred was later demolished and the site was transformed into a community park.

Home » Around the Region » 8 found dead after Tulsa suburb house fire; homicide feared

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Fabian Gonzales sentenced to 37½ years in Victoria Martens' ...
ABQnews Seeker
Victoria's grandfather asked judge to sentence ... Victoria's grandfather asked judge to sentence Gonzales to the maximum prison term
2
President Biden to visit NM in final days of ...
2022 election
'Build on this progress' or 'take ... 'Build on this progress' or 'take New Mexico backwards,' Obama says in video
3
Record number of domestic tourists came to visit New ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nearly 40 million people traveled to ... Nearly 40 million people traveled to the Land of Enchantment in 2021
4
BayoTech to run national hydrogen plants from ABQ hub
ABQnews Seeker
Company unveils high-tech control room Company unveils high-tech control room
5
Woman charged in daughter's fatal stabbing
ABQnews Seeker
Shiprock mom told FBI agents she ... Shiprock mom told FBI agents she drank, used meth and 'blacked out'
6
Prosecutors in charge of 'Rust' probe
ABQnews Seeker
Sheriff's Office submits findings to Santa ... Sheriff's Office submits findings to Santa Fe District Attorney
7
NM House candidate downplays ties to Oath Keepers
2022 election
Says he is active in a ... Says he is active in a number of different civic organizations
8
Person fatally shot in SE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
A person was shot and killed ... A person was shot and killed Thursday night in Southeast Albuquerque. Chase Jewell, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said officers responded around 10 p.m. to ...
9
Man facing auto theft, gun charges in South Valley ...
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect was still 'entitled to self-defense' ... Suspect was still 'entitled to self-defense' in shooting, BCSO says
10
Border Patrol seizes illegal meat, cheese in El Paso
ABQnews Seeker
Agents discover over 700 pounds of ... Agents discover over 700 pounds of products