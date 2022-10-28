 Russell Wilson will start for Broncos against Jags in London - Albuquerque Journal

Russell Wilson will start for Broncos against Jags in London

By Ken Maguire / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

HARROW, England — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will start Denver’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium after practicing Friday with “no limitations,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

Wilson was held out of last Sunday’s 16-9 loss to the New York Jets because of a strained hamstring.

“We built a game plan around him for this week to be able to be creative and do different things to be able to protect him and at the same time take advantage of different things the defense might give us,” Hackett said.

Wilson was listed as a full participant in practice at the Harrow School outside London after being limited the prior two days.

Brett Rypien filled in for Wilson last week and threw for 225 yards and one interception as the Broncos lost their fourth straight game.

Wilson said this week that he could have played against the Jets.

“Russell is always going to think he can go, that’s what you love about the guy,” Hackett said. “For us we wanted to be sure we gave him time — time to be able to get his mind right, his body right, everything. Being out here watching him throw, watching him move in the pocket, you felt a lot more comfortable than last week.”

Wilson is off to the worst start of his 11-year career, completing 58.6% of his passes with five touchdowns and three interceptions. He has missed just four games as a pro. On Wednesday, he said he was “ready to roll” on Sunday.

With a bye week upcoming, Hackett said he considered resting Wilson again but opted against it.

“In the end, if he can go, we want him to be able to play,” the first-year coach said.

Second-year safety Caden Sterns (hip) was ruled out, as were CB Essang Bassey (hamstring), OLB Baron Browning (hip), WR Tyrie Cleveland (groin), T Cam Fleming (quad). DL Mike Purcell (knee) and ILB Josey Jewell (knee) were upgraded to full participants at Friday’s practice.

Hackett got a vote of confidence Thursday from Broncos general manager George Paton and noted the energetic vibe Friday as owners Rob Walton and Carrie Walton Penner looked on.

“The guys are fired up to get out there and have another opportunity,” Hackett said. “We’ve been so close for so many games.”

NOTES: Friday is the 15th anniversary of the first London game in 2007, when the New York Giants beat the Miami Dolphins 13-10 at a muddy Wembley Stadium. Eli Manning completed just 8 of 22 passes for a mere 59 yards but Brandon Jacobs rushed for 131 yards in the victory.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Home » Sports » Russell Wilson will start for Broncos against Jags in London

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Fabian Gonzales sentenced to 37½ years in Victoria Martens' ...
ABQnews Seeker
Victoria's grandfather asked judge to sentence ... Victoria's grandfather asked judge to sentence Gonzales to the maximum prison term
2
President Biden to visit NM in final days of ...
2022 election
'Build on this progress' or 'take ... 'Build on this progress' or 'take New Mexico backwards,' Obama says in video
3
Record number of domestic tourists came to visit New ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nearly 40 million people traveled to ... Nearly 40 million people traveled to the Land of Enchantment in 2021
4
BayoTech to run national hydrogen plants from ABQ hub
ABQnews Seeker
Company unveils high-tech control room Company unveils high-tech control room
5
Woman charged in daughter's fatal stabbing
ABQnews Seeker
Shiprock mom told FBI agents she ... Shiprock mom told FBI agents she drank, used meth and 'blacked out'
6
Prosecutors in charge of 'Rust' probe
ABQnews Seeker
Sheriff's Office submits findings to Santa ... Sheriff's Office submits findings to Santa Fe District Attorney
7
NM House candidate downplays ties to Oath Keepers
2022 election
Says he is active in a ... Says he is active in a number of different civic organizations
8
Person fatally shot in SE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
A person was shot and killed ... A person was shot and killed Thursday night in Southeast Albuquerque. Chase Jewell, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said officers responded around 10 p.m. to ...
9
Man facing auto theft, gun charges in South Valley ...
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect was still 'entitled to self-defense' ... Suspect was still 'entitled to self-defense' in shooting, BCSO says
10
More than 700 lbs of illegal meat, cheese seized ...
ABQnews Seeker
Agents discover over 700 pounds of ... Agents discover over 700 pounds of products