‘Barbarian’ actor discusses transformation into The Mother

Over the course of his career, Matthew Patrick Davis has always tried to find roles that challenged him.

Yet, it wasn’t until he read the script for “Barbarian” that he felt like it was a role that would take him to another level.

“The script was wild and crazy,” he says. “I was intrigued by how many twists and turns it took and how many crazy things I was going to get to do. It was a little scary.”

“Barbarian” tells the story of a young woman, in town for a job interview, arrives at her Airbnb rental late at night only to find that the house has been mistakenly double-booked and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgment, she decides to stay the night anyway, but soon discovers that there is much more to be afraid of in the house than the other house guest.

Since its release, the film has been getting rave reviews.

Davis had a feeling it would engage with audiences.

In the film, he plays The Mother, which required him to transform into the character.

“I didn’t know if and how the prosthetics were going to look,” he says. “I knew it was going to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

The production took place last year in Bulgaria, where the cast filmed for a few months.

Joining Davis in the cast is Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long and Richard Brake. The film is written and directed by Zach Cregger and its showing at theaters and available on HBO Max, as well as video on demand for rental or purchase.

“When Zach told me that Justin was going to be in the film, I was excited,” Davis says. Then I realized that I was going to have to force breast feed one of the nicest people in the world. There was an even grosser scene that didn’t make the film. It was there The Mother still wants to feed her baby and grabs a rat and bites the head off the rat and feeds it to Justin’s character.”

Though you don’t recognize Davis in the film, he feels proud of his performance. When production first started, it took him five hours to transform into the character.

Then it sped up to three hours.

“It was very vulnerable. I had prosthetics on my head and chest and had a merkin. I had dropped some weight for the role because I was going to pretty much only have those things on me,” he says. “The night shoots were cold and I wished I hadn’t dropped the weight. But I feel like it’s my niche now.”

Davis has gotten responses via social media about them not knowing The Mother is played by a man.

“You want a role that challenges you and one that you’re a little scared by,” he says. “This role was exactly that. I knew that I wasn’t going to phone it in. I was really scared going in and I did a lot of research. I wanted to be prepared for whatever is asked of me.”