 'Barbarian' actor discusses transformation into The Mother - Albuquerque Journal

‘Barbarian’ actor discusses transformation into The Mother

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Georgina Campbell in a scene from the film “Barbarian.” (Courtesy of 20th Century Pictures)

Over the course of his career, Matthew Patrick Davis has always tried to find roles that challenged him.

Yet, it wasn’t until he read the script for “Barbarian” that he felt like it was a role that would take him to another level.

Matthew Patrick Davis stars as The Mother in “Barbarian.” (Courtesy of Bruce Smith)

“The script was wild and crazy,” he says. “I was intrigued by how many twists and turns it took and how many crazy things I was going to get to do. It was a little scary.”

“Barbarian” tells the story of a young woman, in town for a job interview, arrives at her Airbnb rental late at night only to find that the house has been mistakenly double-booked and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgment, she decides to stay the night anyway, but soon discovers that there is much more to be afraid of in the house than the other house guest.

Since its release, the film has been getting rave reviews.

Davis had a feeling it would engage with audiences.

In the film, he plays The Mother, which required him to transform into the character.

“I didn’t know if and how the prosthetics were going to look,” he says. “I knew it was going to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

The production took place last year in Bulgaria, where the cast filmed for a few months.

Joining Davis in the cast is Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long and Richard Brake. The film is written and directed by Zach Cregger and its showing at theaters and available on HBO Max, as well as video on demand for rental or purchase.

“When Zach told me that Justin was going to be in the film, I was excited,” Davis says. Then I realized that I was going to have to force breast feed one of the nicest people in the world. There was an even grosser scene that didn’t make the film. It was there The Mother still wants to feed her baby and grabs a rat and bites the head off the rat and feeds it to Justin’s character.”

Though you don’t recognize Davis in the film, he feels proud of his performance. When production first started, it took him five hours to transform into the character.

Then it sped up to three hours.

“It was very vulnerable. I had prosthetics on my head and chest and had a merkin. I had dropped some weight for the role because I was going to pretty much only have those things on me,” he says. “The night shoots were cold and I wished I hadn’t dropped the weight. But I feel like it’s my niche now.”

Davis has gotten responses via social media about them not knowing The Mother is played by a man.

“You want a role that challenges you and one that you’re a little scared by,” he says. “This role was exactly that. I knew that I wasn’t going to phone it in. I was really scared going in and I did a lot of research. I wanted to be prepared for whatever is asked of me.”

Home » Blogs » ‘Barbarian’ actor discusses transformation into The Mother

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
'Barbarian' actor discusses transformation into The Mother
Blogs
Over the course of his career, ... Over the course of his career, Matthew Patrick Davis has always tried to find roles that challenged him. Yet, it wasn't until he read ...
2
Lou Diamond Phillips returns to NM, going behind the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lou Diamond Phillips was at the ... Lou Diamond Phillips was at the helm of 'The Cleaning Lady' episode titled 'The Brit,' which aired on Oct. 17.
3
After an extensive renovation, Downtown location gets new life
ABQnews Seeker
Echoes, a brewery, wine bar and ... Echoes, a brewery, wine bar and live music space at 313 Gold Ave. SW, will host its grand opening from 5 to 10 p.m. ...
4
Talking Grammer, Ep. 51: UNM Lobo guard K.J. Jenkins
ABQnews Seeker
In Episode 51 of the Talking ... In Episode 51 of the Talking Grammer podcast, we talk with Lobo guard KJ Jenkins about his path to UNM, his famous cousin and ...
5
Fishbein is making a difference in India -- and ...
Featured Sports
It seems only natural that Jeremy ... It seems only natural that Jeremy Fishbein might have developed a taste for curry while living in In ...
6
Kymon Greyhorse creates 'Can I Love You?' as a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Kymon Greyhorse brings storytelling to life ... Kymon Greyhorse brings storytelling to life through a visual medium.Greyhorse's latest ...
7
Filmmaker takes a look at NM legend in '¡Baca ...
ABQnews Seeker
P. Antonio Márquez knows that making ... P. Antonio Márquez knows that making a film – even a short one – takes a mass ...
8
Joshua Zunie is pushing Native representation forward with 'Rude ...
ABQnews Seeker
Joshua Zunie grew up on Zuni ... Joshua Zunie grew up on Zuni Pueblo dreaming of a day where he could bring a Native American narrati ...
9
Corrales’ Casa Vieja has an interesting history and now ...
ABQnews Seeker
If you are looking for a ... If you are looking for a serene and historic vibe, then Casa Vieja Brewery is your place. ...