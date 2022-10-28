Bernalillo County seeking applicants for Senate vacancy

Bernalillo County commissioners are accepting applications to fill a recently-vacated legislative seat.

Tom Thorpe, a spokesman for the county, said the board is seeking to replace Sen. Jacob Candelaria, who resigned from his District 26 seat earlier this month.

He said submissions will be accepted until noon Nov. 10 and applicants should submit a letter of interest and résumé to County Manager Julie Morgas Baca at her office,415 Silver SW, 8th Floor or emailed to: manager@bernco.gov.

Thorpe said those who wish to apply must be at least 25 years old and live within the boundaries of Senate District 26, which is located east of the Rio Grande along the Interstate 40 corridor.

He said the Board of County Commissioners will address the replacement at the 5 p.m. meeting on Nov. 15.