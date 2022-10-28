 BCSO: School bus driver crashes on West Side - Albuquerque Journal

BCSO: School bus driver crashes on West Side

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Deputies are investigating a crash involving a school bus Friday afternoon in Southwest Albuquerque.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, on Twitter, said “no major injuries” were reported in the crash which happened on Arenal, at Atrsico SW.

BCSO did not elaborate or give any other details.

It was the second time a school bus driver has been in a crash in as many days.

On Thursday morning Albuquerque police responded after a school bus driver crashed into several parked car near Montclaire and Candelaria NE.

A police spokesman said students were on the bus at the time but no injuries were reported in the crash. No other details or updates have been provided.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » BCSO: School bus driver crashes on West Side

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
BCSO: School bus driver crashes on West Side
ABQnews Seeker
Deputies are investigating a crash involving ... Deputies are investigating a crash involving a school bus Friday afternoon in Southwest Albuquerque. The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, on Twitter, said 'no major ...
2
Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock 'n' roll star, dies ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jerry Lee Lewis, the untamable rock ... Jerry Lee Lewis, the untamable rock 'n' roll pioneer whose outrageous talent, energy and ego collided on such definitive records as 'Great Balls of ...
3
Bernalillo County seeking applicants for Senate vacancy
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County commissioners are accepting applications ... Bernalillo County commissioners are accepting applications to fill a recently-vacated legislative seat. Tom Thorpe, a spokesman for the county, said the board is seeking ...
4
Threatening letter, chemical substance sent to Conservation Voters
2022 election
Law enforcement authorities are investigating an ... Law enforcement authorities are investigating an anonymous letter containing a chemical substance and anti-Semitic symbols sent to the office of the environmental advocacy group ...
5
New US plan could lead to federal action on ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Interior Department announced Friday that ... The Interior Department announced Friday that it will consider revising a set of guidelines for operating two major dams on the Colorado River in ...
6
Chew on this: Puppies need to work for their ...
ABQnews Seeker
Mini dachshund's been chewing the irrigation ... Mini dachshund's been chewing the irrigation tubes
7
Haaland is heading home to NM to campaign
2022 election
Interior Secretary held 1st Congressional District ... Interior Secretary held 1st Congressional District seat before resigning when she was confirmed to the Cabinet
8
Navajo to investigate missing tribal members
ABQnews Seeker
FBI released a list of more ... FBI released a list of more than 170 missing Native Americans
9
More than 700 lbs of illegal meat, cheese seized ...
ABQnews Seeker
Agents discover over 700 pounds of ... Agents discover over 700 pounds of products