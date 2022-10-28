BCSO: School bus driver crashes on West Side

Deputies are investigating a crash involving a school bus Friday afternoon in Southwest Albuquerque.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, on Twitter, said “no major injuries” were reported in the crash which happened on Arenal, at Atrsico SW.

BCSO did not elaborate or give any other details.

It was the second time a school bus driver has been in a crash in as many days.

On Thursday morning Albuquerque police responded after a school bus driver crashed into several parked car near Montclaire and Candelaria NE.

A police spokesman said students were on the bus at the time but no injuries were reported in the crash. No other details or updates have been provided.