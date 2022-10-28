 Center for Contemporary Arts exhibit explores themes, mythologies

CCA exhibit explores environmental themes and mythologies, using both tradition and technology

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

“LISTEN,” Dyani White Hawk (Sicangu Lakota), 2020, video still, HD video in collaboration with cinematographer Razelle Benally (Oglala Lakota/Diné.). It can be found at Santa Fe’s Center for Contemporary Arts (Courtesy of Dyani White Hawk and Bockley Gallery)

Carly Feddersen spent 100 hours weaving her basket “Coyote and the Monster That Ate Everyone.”

Based on a traditional Plateau story, the 8-by-6-inch piece depicts Coyote brandishing a torch as deer, bears, fox, butterflies and rattlesnakes flee the monster.

Feddersen is one of 13 Native artists chosen to exhibit in “Self-Determined: A Contemporary Survey of Native and Indigenous Art” now open at Santa Fe’s Center for Contemporary Arts. Through film, installation, photography, sound, beadwork and more, the artists explore environmental themes and mythologies, using both tradition and technology as tools of preservation.

Co-curated by executive director Danyelle Means (Oglala Lakota) and Kiersten Fellrath, the exhibition draws its political title from a Nixon-era policy, the Indian Self-Determination and Education Act of 1975. The measure gave federally-recognized tribes the ability to make decisions for themselves. It marked the first governmental policy not based on assimilation or genocide.

The show reinterprets “self-determination” as an act of reclamation and revolution, as well as self-expression.

“Their parents or community weren’t able to do that until the late ’60s or early ’70s,” said Means, CCA executive director. “That came in various ways.”

“Coyote and the Monster That Ate Everyone,” Carly Feddersen (Okanogan, Arrow Lakes, German, English,) waxed linen, 2022, 8×6 inches. (Courtesy of Carly Feddersen)

Feddersen learned her woven waxed linen technique from her uncle, Joe Feddersen, a Colville sculptor, painter, photographer and mixed-media artist.

A 2016 Institute of American Indian Arts graduate, Carly Feddersen focused on metallurgy and jewelry making. She will return for an Institute of American Indian Arts residency this month.

Her monster’s triangular teeth encircle the top and the bottom of the basket.

“It’s the story of Coyote slaying the monster,” she said in a telephone interview from Wenatchee, Washington. Feddersen is of Okanogan, Arrow Lakes, German and English heritage. “In the back, you’re looking into the monster’s mouth; you can see his teeth. Coyote is directing everyone to run.”

She spent about an hour weaving each round.

“A lot of our Coyote stories are about making the world better,” Feddersen explained. “Sometimes, it’s about watching Coyote make mistakes. It teaches people what not to do. It teaches them also to be brave.”

Dyani White Hawk (Sicangu Lakota) brought film capturing 24 women speaking their Indigenous language.

“She wanted to create a chorus of Native languages,” Means said. “There are no captions, there are no titles. You’re eavesdropping without understanding. This was happening in the U.S. with hundreds of Native languages. Can you distinguish Lakota from Tewa? These languages have developed for millennia. People were not allowed to speak or teach them.”

Photographer Jeremy Dennis (Shinneock) brought four still shots of “Sunksquaw, A Return to Female Leadership” from his “RISE” series.

The central figure is zombie-like.

Dennis is using humor and pop culture references as metaphors.

Erica Lord (Tanana Athabascan, Inupiaq, Finnish, Swedish, English and Japanese), an instructor at Santa Fe’s Institute of American Indian Arts, turned microscopic disease patterns into woven beadwork.

“By Education Or By Spear from the Monument/Pillar Series,” Ian Kuali’i (Kanaka Maoli/Native Hawaiian-Shis Inday/Mescalero Apache), 2022, latex paint, site-specific mural commission on 26×13-foot wall. (Courtesy of Ian Kuali’i)

Fascinated by traditional tribal burden baskets and baby straps, she applied them to her own life.

“My burden that I carried was diabetes,” she said.

A friend who was a microbioloist began showing her pixeled, gridded images of disease. Then Lord discovered square, 4 mm glass beads.

“It made sense to translate that,” she said. “I had one of those few ‘Aha’ moments.”

Unable to find a bead loom big enough for her sometimes 8-feet-long pieces, she hammered one together using materials from Home Depot.

“I just built one,” she said. “My background is sculpture.”

Lord most recently created a series of sled dog blankets in tribute to the canines who carried medication to Nome, Alaska during the diphtheria epidemic of the 1920s.

Lord grew up in the tiny village of Nenana, Alaska. She drove her first dog sled at the age of 3. Her mother made woven rugs.

“Even now, I don’t know where I got the idea of being an artist,” she said.

Both Lord’s and Feddersen’s work will be featured in “Sharing Honors and Burdens” at the Renwick Museum in Washington, D.C. in May 2023.

‘Self-Determined’
WHEN: Through Nov. 27

WHERE: Center for Contemporary Arts, 1050 Old Pecos Trail, Santa Fe

HOW MUCH: $10 general; $8 members; $3 for SNAP/EBT card holders; at 505-982-1338, ccasantafe.org.

Home » Entertainment » Arts » CCA exhibit explores environmental themes and mythologies, using both tradition and technology

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Halloween children's book delivers a holiday tale in English ...
Arts
'Halloween, el día de las brujas/Halloween, ... 'Halloween, el día de las brujas/Halloween, a Day for Witches' is the book debut of author María L. Gutiérrez.
2
Doña Ana County is to home to several supernatural ...
Arts
David Crider, of Southwest Expeditions, has ... David Crider, of Southwest Expeditions, has had so many strange occurrences at the former Doña Ana Courthouse and Jail Annex in downtown Las Cruces, ...
3
New Mexico Cancer Center Foundation celebrates 20 years of ...
Arts
The show features 380 pieces, including ... The show features 380 pieces, including mixed-media, paintings, photography, wood, metal, glass, prints and watercolor. The show runs through Nov. 18.
4
'EthicsNOW' aims to bring awareness to ethical decision making ...
Arts
New Mexico-based podcast available on all ... New Mexico-based podcast available on all major platforms
5
CCA exhibit explores environmental themes and mythologies, using both ...
Arts
'Self-Determined: A Contemporary Survey of Native ... 'Self-Determined: A Contemporary Survey of Native and Indigenous Art,' now open at Santa Fe's Center for Contemporary Arts, features 13 Native artists.
6
Kings Return to perform at the Historic Old San ...
Arts
A cappella gospel quartet Kings Return ... A cappella gospel quartet Kings Return will be performing at the Old San Ysidro Church in Corrales, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
7
New MIAC director's approach to museums shaped by collaboration ...
Arts
Pollyanna Nordstrand comes to New Mexico ... Pollyanna Nordstrand comes to New Mexico with extensive museum experience, including curator of Southwest art at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Cente
8
Houseplants can be repotted now with thoughtful preparation
Arts
Aim to have everything you'll need ... Aim to have everything you'll need beforehand and be through with your movements.
9
NMSA breaks ground on new residential dormitory
Arts
Charter school hopes to open 60-student ... Charter school hopes to open 60-student building in December 2023