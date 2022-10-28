 Kings Return to perform in Corrales

Kings Return to perform at the Historic Old San Ysidro Church in Corrales

By Ivan Leonard / Journal Staff Writer

Acapella gospel quartet Kings Return will be performing at the Old San Ysidro Church in Corrales, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. (Courtesy of Music in Corrales)

Acappella gospel quartet Kings Return will be performing at the Old San Ysidro Church in Corrales, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.

“They’re going to be doing numbers from their debut album, so it is more holiday music,” said Jannie Dusseau, Music in Corrales publicity coordinator volunteer.

The group has also done cover songs by the Bee Gees, Stevie Wonder, and Simon and Garfunkel.

“Normally, the opera chooses a winter holiday concert for December but they have canceled their winter holiday season concerts this year,” Dusseau said.

While at the church, Kings Return will take the audience on an adventure through a plethora of genres including R&B/soul, jazz, gospel and classical.

“I actually got tears listening to their music last night while getting some advertising in, as they harmonize so beautifully,” Dusseau said. “They are so in sync and their emotions for the music just come through and it’s beautiful. I was so excited when I started listening to their YouTube.”

The quartet hails from Dallas and consists of tenor Vaughn Faison, bass Gabe Kunda, tenor JE McKissic and baritone Jamall Williams.

“We’re all from music education programs, and we pull in different genres – some jazz, R&B, a little bit of classical and gospel,” Williams said in a press release. “We sing a little bit of everything.”

Kings Return started out in 2016 while singing in church.

“One of them, Gabe was having his senior graduation recital and instead of just doing that by himself, he invited three friends,” Dusseau said. “They are very collaborative, they have great vocal range and powerful emotional interpretation as well.”

Faison and McKissic are full-time musicians while Williams works in insurance.

For Kunda, vocalization comes easy, he is also an anime voice actor who has lent his voice to anime hits “Attack on Titan,” “Dragon Ball Super” and “My Hero Academia.”

Now, the group has performed on NPR and stages all throughout the country.

“We want people to feel nostalgic, to be happy, to walk through the various emotions that are represented in the album,” Williams said. “Live music has a way of speaking to people and uniting them through a shared experience. Joy would ultimately be what we want everyone to experience.”

For music lovers, Kings Return is a great vibe during the holiday season.

“It has a sense of peace and coziness but it’s also embracing and warm,” Dusseau said. “I think it can transport people back to a different era, yet at the same time, present contemporary items and events of interest.”

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at musicincorrales.org/ticket/kings-return-tickets.

Kings Return
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

Where: Historic Old San Ysidro Church, 966 Old Church Road, Corrales

HOW MUCH: Tickets are $25, at musicincorrales.org/ticket/kings-return-tickets

