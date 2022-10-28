NMSA breaks ground on new residential dormitory

New Mexico School for the Arts – Art Institute is officially expanding its campus in downtown Santa Fe.

Excitement surrounded the Railyard district as supporters, faculty and staff, board members, government officials and students gathered as the school broke ground on its new residential dormitory. The celebration ended with the students jumping on the dirt.

“This is really the culmination of such a long journey to be at this point of breaking ground on this permanent residential facility on our campus,” said Eric Crites, head of school at New Mexico School for the Arts. “We had a lot of people help out along the way.”

The 19,500-square-foot building is set to house 60 new students, which will double the amount of residents the school can house.

There are a total of 336 students enrolled at the charter school for the 2022-23 school year. NMSA has off-site residency where around 30 students currently stay, but Crites stressed the significance of having all out-of-town students on campus.

“Having the students really deeply connected to the campus life, but then also just being rooted in the heart of all these arts communities and resources and galleries, everything that they’re going to be connected to more deeply, is super exciting,” he said.

The expansion not only promotes growth at NMSA, it also helps the institute meet its statutory mandate to be a statewide school. In addition, the school can now increase its operations to seven days a week – it currently is open five days a week.

The expansion also opens up more opportunities for students who live in New Mexico cities furthest away from the state’s capital.

The residential program allows students from surrounding counties to attend NMSA without dealing with a long commute – one in which was occasionally the deciding factor on whether an accepted student would or would not attend the institute.

Crites said about the distance and living situation, “Sometimes we have had situations where that’s been a barrier that has led to a family either declining an offer of enrollment, or just not applying in the first place, because of the difficulty of just managing that weekly commute.”

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and House Speaker Brian Egolf were among other government officials that attended the groundbreaking ceremony. The state provided $8.3 million in capital outlay funding to make the residential expansion possible.

NMSA is state-funded and the commitment from the government helps strengthen the significance of art in New Mexico.

“We are very grateful to the governor and to speaker Egolf for their help in securing that support from the state of New Mexico,” Crites said. “We really appreciate that recognition that we’re providing a way for students from every corner of the state to be able to access a really in-depth, comprehensive, rigorous arts program alongside our rigorous academic program.”

The charter school has been open since 2010, and in addition to arts education, it provides each student for college through diligent academic instruction, and its reach stretches across the state through interactive arts programming with its Community Engagement Program.

The new residential dormitory is scheduled to open in December 2023.