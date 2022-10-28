 NMSA breaks ground on new residential dormitory

NMSA breaks ground on new residential dormitory

By Carl Knauf / Journal Staff Writer

New Mexico School for the Arts — Art Institute broke ground on a new residential building located on the school’s Santa Fe campus. (Courtesy of InSight Foto Inc.)

New Mexico School for the Arts – Art Institute is officially expanding its campus in downtown Santa Fe.

Excitement surrounded the Railyard district as supporters, faculty and staff, board members, government officials and students gathered as the school broke ground on its new residential dormitory. The celebration ended with the students jumping on the dirt.

“This is really the culmination of such a long journey to be at this point of breaking ground on this permanent residential facility on our campus,” said Eric Crites, head of school at New Mexico School for the Arts. “We had a lot of people help out along the way.”

The 19,500-square-foot building is set to house 60 new students, which will double the amount of residents the school can house.

There are a total of 336 students enrolled at the charter school for the 2022-23 school year. NMSA has off-site residency where around 30 students currently stay, but Crites stressed the significance of having all out-of-town students on campus.

“Having the students really deeply connected to the campus life, but then also just being rooted in the heart of all these arts communities and resources and galleries, everything that they’re going to be connected to more deeply, is super exciting,” he said.

The expansion not only promotes growth at NMSA, it also helps the institute meet its statutory mandate to be a statewide school. In addition, the school can now increase its operations to seven days a week – it currently is open five days a week.

The expansion also opens up more opportunities for students who live in New Mexico cities furthest away from the state’s capital.

The residential program allows students from surrounding counties to attend NMSA without dealing with a long commute – one in which was occasionally the deciding factor on whether an accepted student would or would not attend the institute.

Crites said about the distance and living situation, “Sometimes we have had situations where that’s been a barrier that has led to a family either declining an offer of enrollment, or just not applying in the first place, because of the difficulty of just managing that weekly commute.”

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and House Speaker Brian Egolf were among other government officials that attended the groundbreaking ceremony. The state provided $8.3 million in capital outlay funding to make the residential expansion possible.

NMSA is state-funded and the commitment from the government helps strengthen the significance of art in New Mexico.

“We are very grateful to the governor and to speaker Egolf for their help in securing that support from the state of New Mexico,” Crites said. “We really appreciate that recognition that we’re providing a way for students from every corner of the state to be able to access a really in-depth, comprehensive, rigorous arts program alongside our rigorous academic program.”

The charter school has been open since 2010, and in addition to arts education, it provides each student for college through diligent academic instruction, and its reach stretches across the state through interactive arts programming with its Community Engagement Program.

The new residential dormitory is scheduled to open in December 2023.

Online
Visit nmschoolforthearts.org for more information on the charter school and its programs

Home » Entertainment » Arts » NMSA breaks ground on new residential dormitory

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Halloween children's book delivers a holiday tale in English ...
Arts
'Halloween, el día de las brujas/Halloween, ... 'Halloween, el día de las brujas/Halloween, a Day for Witches' is the book debut of author María L. Gutiérrez.
2
Doña Ana County is to home to several supernatural ...
Arts
David Crider, of Southwest Expeditions, has ... David Crider, of Southwest Expeditions, has had so many strange occurrences at the former Doña Ana Courthouse and Jail Annex in downtown Las Cruces, ...
3
New Mexico Cancer Center Foundation celebrates 20 years of ...
Arts
The show features 380 pieces, including ... The show features 380 pieces, including mixed-media, paintings, photography, wood, metal, glass, prints and watercolor. The show runs through Nov. 18.
4
'EthicsNOW' aims to bring awareness to ethical decision making ...
Arts
New Mexico-based podcast available on all ... New Mexico-based podcast available on all major platforms
5
CCA exhibit explores environmental themes and mythologies, using both ...
Arts
'Self-Determined: A Contemporary Survey of Native ... 'Self-Determined: A Contemporary Survey of Native and Indigenous Art,' now open at Santa Fe's Center for Contemporary Arts, features 13 Native artists.
6
Kings Return to perform at the Historic Old San ...
Arts
A cappella gospel quartet Kings Return ... A cappella gospel quartet Kings Return will be performing at the Old San Ysidro Church in Corrales, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
7
New MIAC director's approach to museums shaped by collaboration ...
Arts
Pollyanna Nordstrand comes to New Mexico ... Pollyanna Nordstrand comes to New Mexico with extensive museum experience, including curator of Southwest art at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Cente
8
Houseplants can be repotted now with thoughtful preparation
Arts
Aim to have everything you'll need ... Aim to have everything you'll need beforehand and be through with your movements.
9
NMSA breaks ground on new residential dormitory
Arts
Charter school hopes to open 60-student ... Charter school hopes to open 60-student building in December 2023