Spooky sales: Nob Hill costume shop embraces pre-Halloween madness

Madness.

That’s how Kenneth Ansloan, the longtime manager of Nob Hill costume shop Off Broadway Vintage Clothing and Costumes describes the week before Halloween.

“It’s exciting. Your adrenaline gets going because, you know, you can have a $15,000 day,” Ansloan said. “It’s what we’ve geared up for, so it’s always exciting.”

Off Broadway, 3110 Central SE, has been selling colorful wigs, feather boas and costumes from every decade to Albuquerque residents for almost 40 years — even Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham stopped by the store this week.

Off Broadway owner Susan Ricker, an artist, opened the store in 1984. The leader of drag theater group The Dolls, Ansloan often visited Off Broadway to buy and rent costumes. He started working at the shop 17 years ago.

“Susan and I became good friends and she was a sponsor for my shows for many years,” Ansloan said. “It was just kind of a natural gravitation to start working here since I was spending time here anyway.”

Ansloan said that in recent years, the store has changed. They now sell Venetian masks and makeup.

“We didn’t use to sell makeup, and now makeup is, like, our No. 1 seller,” Ansloan said.

The customers have changed as well, Ansloan said. More people are looking to piece their own costumes together than buy or rent a ready-made costume.

“Halloween used to be (where) people would just come to Off Broadway and rent a costume,” Ansloan said. “It’s become more creative since then — so we still do rentals, but, you know, people like accessories now and putting their costumes together.”

Ansloan is a Halloween-lover himself. He and two friends once won the Today Show’s costume contest dressed as “Biblical Babes.” Ansloan was Eve, with a snake headdress made by a former Off Broadway employee.

“It was such a cold day, and … I just had on this, you know, bodysuit that just had leaves,” Ansloan said. “Then Katie Couric invited us into the studio because she saw that I was turning blue.”

Ansloan said that the days leading up to Halloween go by in a flash at the shop. This year he said, their rentals for ’70s costumes, including leisure suits and “groovy” button-downs, are particularly in-demand.

Despite the rush, Ansloan said the staff try to help customers find what they want and even give advice on makeup.

“Our customers become our family, especially shopping here for almost 40 years. … (It) makes it, you know, better than getting a costume online,” Ansloan said. “They feel free to tell us what they want, and, you know, we try to be as knowledgeable as we can. … You can’t get that online.”