 Spooky sales: Nob Hill costume shop embraces pre-Halloween madness - Albuquerque Journal

Spooky sales: Nob Hill costume shop embraces pre-Halloween madness

By Alaina Mencinger / Journal Staff Writer

Jakey Onassis has fun posing on the front desk at Off Broadway Vintage Clothing and Costumes on Central Avenue in Nob Hill on Friday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Chancey Bush/Journal)

Madness.

That’s how Kenneth Ansloan, the longtime manager of Nob Hill costume shop Off Broadway Vintage Clothing and Costumes describes the week before Halloween.

“It’s exciting. Your adrenaline gets going because, you know, you can have a $15,000 day,” Ansloan said. “It’s what we’ve geared up for, so it’s always exciting.”

Off Broadway, 3110 Central SE, has been selling colorful wigs, feather boas and costumes from every decade to Albuquerque residents for almost 40 years — even Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham stopped by the store this week.

Off Broadway owner Susan Ricker, an artist, opened the store in 1984. The leader of drag theater group The Dolls, Ansloan often visited Off Broadway to buy and rent costumes. He started working at the shop 17 years ago.

“Susan and I became good friends and she was a sponsor for my shows for many years,” Ansloan said. “It was just kind of a natural gravitation to start working here since I was spending time here anyway.”

Ansloan said that in recent years, the store has changed. They now sell Venetian masks and makeup.

“We didn’t use to sell makeup, and now makeup is, like, our No. 1 seller,” Ansloan said.

Stephanie Kitts laughs as she tries on a vibrant purple mohawk wig while shopping for her Halloween costume at Off Broadway Vintage Clothing and Costumes on Central Avenue in Nob Hill on Friday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

The customers have changed as well, Ansloan said. More people are looking to piece their own costumes together than buy or rent a ready-made costume.

“Halloween used to be (where) people would just come to Off Broadway and rent a costume,” Ansloan said. “It’s become more creative since then — so we still do rentals, but, you know, people like accessories now and putting their costumes together.”

Ansloan is a Halloween-lover himself. He and two friends once won the Today Show’s costume contest dressed as “Biblical Babes.” Ansloan was Eve, with a snake headdress made by a former Off Broadway employee.

“It was such a cold day, and … I just had on this, you know, bodysuit that just had leaves,” Ansloan said. “Then Katie Couric invited us into the studio because she saw that I was turning blue.”

Ansloan said that the days leading up to Halloween go by in a flash at the shop. This year he said, their rentals for ’70s costumes, including leisure suits and “groovy” button-downs, are particularly in-demand.

Despite the rush, Ansloan said the staff try to help customers find what they want and even give advice on makeup.

“Our customers become our family, especially shopping here for almost 40 years. … (It) makes it, you know, better than getting a costume online,” Ansloan said. “They feel free to tell us what they want, and, you know, we try to be as knowledgeable as we can. … You can’t get that online.”

Home » From the newspaper » Spooky sales: Nob Hill costume shop embraces pre-Halloween madness

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Southwest's ABQ-Kansas City run returns next year
ABQnews Seeker
By next April, Albuquerque residents will ... By next April, Albuquerque residents will be able to take direct Southwest flights to Kansas City after a two-year hiatus.
2
New US plan could lead to federal action on ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Interior Department announced Friday that ... The Interior Department announced Friday that it will consider revising a set of guidelines for operating two major dams on the Colorado River in ...
3
Internationally renowned energy expert dies
ABQnews Seeker
Daniel Fine devoted his life to ... Daniel Fine devoted his life to science and public service, including decades in NM
4
THC edibles may look like candy to kids
ABQnews Seeker
A cannabis sucker looks like any ... A cannabis sucker looks like any other tasty lollipop to a kid. That can be especially dangerous for a child 5 or younger, particularly ...
5
Spooky sales: Nob Hill costume shop embraces pre-Halloween madness
ABQnews Seeker
Off Broadway, 3110 Central SE, has ... Off Broadway, 3110 Central SE, has been selling colorful wigs, feather boas and costumes from every decade to Albuquerque residents for almost 40 years.
6
APD releases details of two police shootings in a ...
ABQnews Seeker
one who allegedly threw a softball-sized ... one who allegedly threw a softball-sized rock at an officer and the other who officers say pointed a gun at them. Authorities released details ...
7
Tired school bus driver cited in NE ABQ crash
ABQnews Seeker
A school bus driver reportedly told ... A school bus driver reportedly told police he was tired from working two jobs when he crashed a bus full of kids into parked ...
8
Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock 'n' roll star, dies ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jerry Lee Lewis, the untamable rock ... Jerry Lee Lewis, the untamable rock 'n' roll pioneer whose outrageous talent, energy and ego collided on such definitive records as 'Great Balls of ...
9
Bernalillo County seeking applicants for Senate vacancy
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County commissioners are accepting applications ... Bernalillo County commissioners are accepting applications to fill a recently-vacated legislative seat. Tom Thorpe, a spokesman for the county, said the board is seeking ...