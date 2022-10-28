APD releases details of two police shootings in a week

In the period of less than a week last month, Albuquerque police shot and injured two men — one who allegedly threw a softball-sized rock at an officer and the other who officers say pointed a gun at them.

Authorities released details and videos of the two incidents on Friday.

The shootings were two of 15 by Albuquerque police officers so far this year. Of those seven people were killed, three were injured and in five cases the officers missed — although in one of those incidents the man killed himself right before the officer fired.

Last year there were 10 shootings total.

“We know that local jurisdictions in the metro area have seen an increase in officer involved shootings this year and I forecast that it will continue,” chief Harold Medina said in a news conference. “This goes along with an increase in homicides, increases in assaults on officers, and increase in a lot of other areas.”

Nationwide, there have been about the same number of fatal shootings by law enforcement as there were this time last year, according to a database from the Washington Post. The numbers are slightly above where they were in previous years. Non-fatal shootings are not included.

All shootings by APD are investigated by the Multi-Agency Task Force and Internal Affairs Force Division and go before a Force Review Board which reviews the investigation and looks for policy clarifications.

Rocks thrown

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Sept. 21, officers were called to the area of Carlisle and Candelaria NE for reports of gunfire. When they arrived they found a man — later identified as Gabriel Garcia, 47 — who appeared to be breaking into a DK convenience store.

Deputy Cmdr. Kyle Hartsock, with APD’s Criminal Investigations Division, said the officers followed Garcia for several blocks — in their vehicles and on foot — before finding him in a parking lot of a nearby strip mall. He said the officers later reported that because shots had been heard and Garcia kept reaching for his waistband they were worried he had a gun.

Garcia did not have a gun but officer Quan La reported he threw two “soft ball-sized landscaping rocks” at him. That’s when Officer La — about 60 feet away — fired several times, striking Garcia in the shoulder.

Garcia ran off and officers set up a perimeter. He was found about 40 minutes later.

“Mr. Garcia was interviewed at the hospital and he simply stated he cannot remember anything about the incident except for officers putting a tourniquet on his arm,” Hartsock said. “And that he had used methamphetamine and fentanyl prior to the incident.”

La had been with APD since 2015 and has not been involved in any other shootings. He is not yet back on duty.

Garcia was booked into the county jail the following day on charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, possession of burglary tools and more. He is being held pending trial.

His attorney, Samuel Awad, said “we are glad Mr. Garcia was not killed in this encounter with law enforcement.”

Gun pointed

Six days later, around 11 p.m. on Sept. 27, officers were called to the Whispering Sands apartment complex on Central near Southern SE by a woman who reported her upstairs neighbor was angry and shooting his gun because she had parked in his parking space.

Officers Adam Portillos and Benjamin Daffron arrived and tried to get Oron Newson, 26, out of his apartment for over an hour. He could be seen drinking alcohol and heard running the slide of a handgun, Hartsock said, and it appeared as if he was loading it.

“Mr. Newson would reemerge from the apartment, produce the handgun from his pants pocket and, according to the officers, point it towards them,” he said. “Officers discharged their patrol rifles at Mr. Newson, striking him at least once.”

Both officers lapel cameras were almost entirely obstructed during the shooting so the action cannot be seen, only heard.

After being shot in his right side Newson returned into the apartment. About an hour and 45 minutes later he exited and lay down on the landing.

The SWAT team took him into custody almost two hours after he was shot.

“During the interview Mr. Newson stated he knew police officers were on scene,” Hartsock said. “He did raise his gun towards officers, according to him, but he didn’t think they would shoot so quick.”

Newson remains at the hospital in stable condition and has since been evicted.

Hartsock said he will be booked into jail upon his release. It’s unclear who is attorney will be.

Both officers Portillos and Daffron have been with APD since 2007 and have not been involved in any other shootings. They have both returned to work.