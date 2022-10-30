The history around Halloween from Europe to America to NM

Halloween’s origins date back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain. The Celts, who lived 2,000 years ago – mostly in the area that is now Ireland, the United Kingdom and northern France – celebrated their new year on Nov. 1. It marked the end of summer, the harvest and the beginning of the dark, cold winter, a time of year that was often associated with human death. Celts believed that on the night before the new year, the boundary between the worlds of the living and the dead became blurred. On the night of Oct. 31, they celebrated Samhain, when it was believed that the ghosts of the dead returned to earth.

To commemorate the event, Druids built huge sacred bonfires, where the people gathered to burn crops and make sacrifices to the Celtic deities. During the celebration, the Celts wore costumes, typically consisting of animal heads and skins, and attempted to tell each other’s fortunes.

By 43 A.D., the Roman Empire had conquered the majority of Celtic territory. In the 400 years that they ruled the Celtic lands, two festivals of Roman origin were combined with the traditional Celtic celebration of Samhain. The first was Feralia, a day in late October when the Romans traditionally commemorated the passing of the dead. The second was a day to honor Pomona, the Roman goddess of fruit and trees. The symbol of Pomona is the apple, and the incorporation of this celebration into Samhain probably explains the tradition of bobbing for apples that is practiced today on Halloween.

In 1000 A.D., the church made Nov. 2 All Souls’ Day, a day to honor the dead. All Souls’ Day was celebrated similarly to Samhain, with big bonfires, parades and dressing up in costumes as saints, angels and devils.

Halloween in America

As the beliefs and customs of diverse groups meshed, a distinctly American version of Halloween began to emerge. The first celebrations included “play parties,” public events held to celebrate the harvest. Neighbors would share stories of the dead, tell each other’s fortunes, dance and sing.

Borrowing from European traditions, Americans began to dress up in costumes and go house to house asking for food or money, a practice that eventually became today’s “trick-or-treat” tradition.

At the turn of the century, Halloween parties for both children and adults became the most common way to celebrate the day. Parties focused on games, foods of the season and festive costumes. Newspapers and community leaders encouraged parents to take anything “frightening” or “grotesque” out of Halloween celebrations. Because of these efforts, Halloween lost most of its superstitious and religious overtones by the beginning of the 20th century.

By the 1950s, Halloween had evolved into a holiday directed mainly at the young. Due to the high numbers of young children during the 1950’s baby boom, parties moved from town civic centers into the classroom or home, where they could be more easily accommodated.

Between 1920 and 1950, the centuries-old practice of trick-or-treating was revived. Trick-or-treating was a relatively inexpensive way for an entire community to share the Halloween celebration. In theory, families could also prevent tricks by providing the neighborhood children with small treats.

Halloween In New Mexico

New Mexico is a melding of many cultures and ways of life both modern and centuries-old. A Mexican holiday dating back hundreds of years, Día de los Muertos, originated with the Mexica, popularly known as the Aztecs. Before Spanish colonization, the celebration took place during the summer. Later it was moved to autumn to coincide with the Catholic celebrations of All Saints’ Eve, All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day. The celebrations are bright and elaborate, and they include the building of ofrendas (private altars) in celebration of the departed; honoring the deceased using sugar skulls, marigolds (the flower of the dead) and the favorite foods and beverages of the departed; and bringing gifts and belongings to graves.

Fun Facts

• One quarter of all the candy sold annually in the U.S. is purchased for Halloween. According to several lists, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are the most popular.

• More people are buying costumes for their pets. Americans spent $490 million on costumes for their pets in 2019 – more than double what they spent in 2010.

• The practice of decorating jack-o’-lanterns originated in Ireland, where large turnips and potatoes served as early canvasses.

Sources: history.com/topics/halloween/history-of-halloween and newmexico.org/haunted/dia-de-los-muertos/.