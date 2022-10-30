Rebuilding a vibrant and a safe Downtown Albuquerque

Many images might come to mind when we think of Downtown Albuquerque. It could be the local shops we love, the busy Growers Market, the music venues, pristine cruisers, historic houses and Route 66-styled neon along Central Avenue. And it could be the challenging views of our unhoused neighbors, vacant storefronts and empty parking lots. All of these are real and present in our downtown.

But something we know is central to this picture is that our downtown today, and for the foreseeable future, is the city’s urban center and a focus of economic and visitor activity. We can’t wish away or neglect the problems downtown – we have to actively engage the challenges downtown and build a center that sets it apart from other downtowns in the region. We can make Downtown a 21st century business and entertainment hub intermeshed with a historic, artistic core and framed by Albuquerque’s incredible outdoor spaces.

The city of Albuquerque’s recently announced Downtown Forward Plan puts us on a path toward the transformational downtown development we need. It lays the groundwork for Downtown to develop into its full potential. The Downtown Forward plan encourages healthy growth, tracks our progress, and measures success. It charts a path to help make Downtown’s future and success self-sustaining rather than subject to the trends of government investment.

Downtown Forward implements new strategies for familiar shortcomings. We’re making tactical changes to Downtown safety management that creates the long-term stability we need to drive long-term investment. In this strategic plan, officer shifts allow for an increased visible presence that is uninterrupted for a longer duration of time. In addition to more officers on standard patrol, we are already seeing results from illegal weapon confiscations, felony and misdemeanor arrests. Finally, the newly opened Downtown Public Safety Center on Fourth and Central is a prominent and visible fixture in Downtown’s safety network.

Local business is the heartbeat of the Duke City, and our Downtown Forward Plan helps entrepreneurs who are eager to set up shop downtown. In response to the needs of Downtown businesses, we have seen $500,000 go directly to folks opening or expanding their shops through the Downtown Storefront Activation Grant Program. Additional funding is in the pipeline in an effort to increase foot traffic and watch our business owners thrive in a healthy downtown district. For a successful downtown to operate; however, many pieces and many people have to work together. Vacancies downtown, especially at the street-level, hinders our overall success.

Downtown’s built environment is overdue for a rehab, and the city is prepared to do its part to invest directly in Downtown. Construction of the Rail Trail – a pedestrian parkway weaving through public art, recreation space and local businesses – will be a brand-new landmark and major attraction for tourists and residents alike, one that will create connections across Downtown neighborhoods and businesses.

We want to give people things to do Downtown and create a leisure destination for all ages by focusing on unique public events, activation of public spaces, dining options and entertainment. We are helping more people live downtown by supporting the rapid addition of new housing units. Our city’s Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency will actively engage in the redevelopment of vacant lots and underutilized buildings. These improvements will make Downtown more livable and enjoyable for all.

The Downtown Forward strategy looks at the big picture and paves a pathway to sustainability. We all love our city, and we all want to watch it thrive. Together we can build a healthy, vibrant and safe Downtown Albuquerque.