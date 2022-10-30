 CYFD employees get blame for societal problems - Albuquerque Journal

CYFD employees get blame for societal problems

By Ricardo Flores / Albuquerque resident

CYFD investigators should not be summarily faulted for the problems associated with repeat maltreatment in New Mexico. Conversely, CYFD investigators should be commended for doing a job that most people won’t do, a job that is inherently difficult and sometimes dangerous. Should we fault CYFD for the monumental drug problems in our state, for the entrenched and generational poverty that afflicts many of our residents, for the family disintegration that surrounds us, or for the broken mental health system that can’t keep up with the basic needs of our population?

Child maltreatment is a symptom of these service gaps. To expect CYFD alone to disentangle all of the risk associated with maltreatment from situations that have been festering for years because of institutional neglect and political indifference is incredibly misguided.

Child protective services is a complex system for dealing with maltreatment in ways that most people don’t fully understand. In New Mexico, child maltreatment is not an emerging problem; it is a persistent problem, more recently exacerbated by unprecedented levels of drug abuse and addiction.

The CPS system is indeed broken — but mostly because it has been marginalized by both executive and legislative branches. Only now in the wake of recent high-profile cases has the Legislature come forth with a report that highlights system failures under the guise of “repeat maltreatment” without fully acknowledging the underlying CYFD issues of staff shortages, excessive caseloads, high turnover and inadequate community support for distressed families. Repeat maltreatment happens, not because investigators make the wrong decisions in most cases, but because the state has not committed the full array of services needed to break the cycle of abuse and neglect in high-risk families. Blaming state employees for tragic outcomes is punitive and unfair.

