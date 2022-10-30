Editorial: Our loved ones and our medical professionals need our help to combat COVID-19, RSV and influenza

For going on three years our medical professionals and hospitals have been stretched to the max.

Now, the triple threat of COVID-19 variants, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and influenza promises to stretch them to the breaking point.

Already an unusually early surge of RSV has pushed Albuquerque-area hospitals to their capacities for pediatric beds. The University of New Mexico Children’s Hospital is having to convert additional spaces into beds for children. Most of the RSV cases we’re seeing are among children younger than 5. Presbyterian hospitals have also recently been pushed to their pediatric capacities because of RSV, whose symptoms include respiratory distress, rapid breathing, dehydration and apnea. Some infants and vulnerable people require oxygen or need to be admitted to the ICU.

Physicians say children’s hospitals across the country are likely reporting more RSV cases earlier in the season because many young children haven’t been exposed to respiratory viruses because of COVID-19 precautions.

Our schools are already being affected. The International School at Mesa del Sol closed Friday and will be closed Monday due to a sudden spike in flu, COVID and other medical issues with both staff and students.

“We do not have the staff to cover student/teacher ratios,” says the Albuquerque charter school’s website. “We will resume classes Tuesday November 1st after a thorough cleaning of our campus and time to recover and recuperate.”

Doctors continue to encourage people to regularly wash their hands and clean surfaces, while trying to teach children not to touch their faces — a task much easier said than done. Physicians also caution parents not to send their children to day care if they are sick.

The recent unanimous vote by a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel to add the COVID-19 vaccines to next year’s recommended immunization schedules for adults and children has reignited the debate over the vaccines. A state panel is looking into adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required vaccinations for public school students. It will no doubt be controversial, and it’s probably too much to expect any kind of decision from the governor’s administration until after the Nov. 8 general election. A spokeswoman for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wouldn’t say whether the Democratic governor supports a vaccine mandate for children attending schools, but says the decision won’t be guided by politics.

Health experts say the vaccines approved for children are effective in preventing severe illness due to COVID-19 variants, while also helping to reduce virus spread. And there’s little question school-required immunizations for polio, hepatitis B and several other diseases have been transformative, and annual flu shots have become routine for many families.

Though COVID-19 vaccines are now available for children in all groups, some parents and guardians have been reluctant to get the shots for their kids. Roughly 61% of New Mexico children between the ages of 12 and 17 have completed their initial series of vaccine doses, but the rate of fully vaccinated children between the ages of 5 and 11 is only about 33%. By contrast, nearly 80% of New Mexicans 18 and older have received their primary series of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Dr. David Scrase, the acting health secretary in New Mexico, will make the final decision about a vaccine mandate for children attending schools after receiving recommendations from the state advisory committee whose members include physicians, school nurses and education officials. That’s where such a decision should lie, with health and education professionals.

Meanwhile, Scrase is encouraging New Mexicans to stock up on COVID-19 tests and seek treatments once infected with the virus, consider wearing masks and monitor public health data so they know when the virus becomes more prevalent in their community. That’s all solid advice. The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services still recommends wearing masks in most health care settings but isn’t requiring them.

He also encourages New Mexicans to get vaccinated and get booster shots. After doing well initially as a state in getting vaccinated, we’re falling behind with booster shots — no doubt due to COVID fatigue.

With the holiday season approaching, we can’t let our guard down. Walgreens recommends people get their updated COVID-19 booster and flu shots at least two weeks before a family gathering. We can stop the spread by testing for COVID-19 before and after holiday gatherings. No-cost, at-home COVID-19 tests are available with many insurance plans. Pharmacies such as Smith’s Pharmacy offer COVID-19 primary vaccines and booster and flu vaccines at the same time. Check with your doctor or pharmacy for what’s right for you.

New Mexico has already recorded more than 8,600 deaths to COVID-19. The majority of those deaths have been people 65 and older, many with underlying health issues. But New Mexico’s COVID-19 death toll also includes 11 deaths of children under age 18.

Our families and loved ones, our schools, our hospital workers and our overstressed health systems need each of us to do our part to stay healthy and stop the spread.

Getting vaccinated and boosted is the best way to reduce the risk of catching COVID-19 and the flu and spreading it to others. Masking and social distancing also help. So please respect the personal decisions of those wearing masks and give everyone their personal space.

Be patient and be considerate. It has been a long three years since COVID came to town, and we’re all sick of this, but we certainly don’t want anyone to literally get sick if it can be prevented. Because we’ve been here before, we know if we pull together we can tackle the triple threat of COVID-19, RSV and influenza through good medicine and good manners.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.