 Ziggi’s Coffee opens new Albuquerque location - Albuquerque Journal

Ziggi’s Coffee opens new Albuquerque location

By Alaina Mencinger / Journal Staff Writer

Colorado-based coffee chain Ziggi’s Coffee is opening its second location in Albuquerque at 5200 Menaul NE.

Sergio Bermudez, the owner of Mesquite Market and the first Ziggi’s location in the city, owns the new franchise location.

“When we first discovered Ziggi’s and witnessed its accelerated growth, we knew we wanted to be a part of that,” Bermudez said in a press release. “Now, with two locations, we are confident in our investment.”

Founded in 2004, Ziggi’s coffee now has 59 locations around the U.S. with over a hundred in development.

The coffee shop is open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the weekend.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Ziggi’s Coffee opens new Albuquerque location

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Ziggi’s Coffee opens new Albuquerque location
ABQnews Seeker
Colorado-based coffee chain Ziggi's Coffee is ... Colorado-based coffee chain Ziggi's Coffee is opening its second location in Albuquerque at 5200 Menaul NE.
2
Isn't it grand? Piano shop moves to larger digs
ABQnews Seeker
13 years after opening in Albuquerque, ... 13 years after opening in Albuquerque, PianoWerkes has moved to a larger showroom at 7410 Washington NE.
3
Multi-faceted effort needed to retain, repatriate New Mexico talent, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Helping a workforce gain skills from ... Helping a workforce gain skills from a young age is a vital part of growing the local economy
4
Southwest's ABQ-Kansas City run returns next year
ABQnews Seeker
By next April, Albuquerque residents will ... By next April, Albuquerque residents will be able to take direct Southwest flights to Kansas City after a two-year hiatus.
5
New US plan could lead to federal action on ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Interior Department announced Friday that ... The Interior Department announced Friday that it will consider revising a set of guidelines for operating two major dams on the Colorado River in ...
6
Internationally renowned energy expert dies
ABQnews Seeker
Daniel Fine devoted his life to ... Daniel Fine devoted his life to science and public service, including decades in NM
7
THC edibles may look like candy to kids
ABQnews Seeker
A cannabis sucker looks like any ... A cannabis sucker looks like any other tasty lollipop to a kid. That can be especially dangerous for a child 5 or younger, particularly ...
8
Spooky sales: Nob Hill costume shop embraces pre-Halloween madness
ABQnews Seeker
Off Broadway, 3110 Central SE, has ... Off Broadway, 3110 Central SE, has been selling colorful wigs, feather boas and costumes from every decade to Albuquerque residents for almost 40 years.
9
APD releases details of two police shootings in a ...
ABQnews Seeker
one who allegedly threw a softball-sized ... one who allegedly threw a softball-sized rock at an officer and the other who officers say pointed a gun at them. Authorities released details ...