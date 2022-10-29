Ziggi’s Coffee opens new Albuquerque location

Colorado-based coffee chain Ziggi’s Coffee is opening its second location in Albuquerque at 5200 Menaul NE.

Sergio Bermudez, the owner of Mesquite Market and the first Ziggi’s location in the city, owns the new franchise location.

“When we first discovered Ziggi’s and witnessed its accelerated growth, we knew we wanted to be a part of that,” Bermudez said in a press release. “Now, with two locations, we are confident in our investment.”

Founded in 2004, Ziggi’s coffee now has 59 locations around the U.S. with over a hundred in development.

The coffee shop is open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the weekend.