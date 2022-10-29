Reus, women ready to go

Paula Reus will start the season with a small scar on her left knee and a smile on her face.

The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team’s sophomore forward has a comfort level she lacked as a freshman.

Consider: Not only did Reus play the entire 2021-22 season with a knee injury suffered two years prior, she also adjusted to a city and country she’d never even visited before arriving in Albuquerque in July of 2021.

Throw in the fact that Reus, a native of Spain, had limited confidence in her use of English, a language she’d spoken only in high school classes.

None of that was evident on the court. The 6-foot-1 Reus earned Mountain West All-Freshman honors and played a key role off the bench as UNM finished 26-10 and won one WNIT game.

Still, things are different now.

Reus may or may not be in the starting lineup Saturday when the Lobos host NCAA Division II West Texas A&M for a season-opening exhibition game in the Pit. But she is expected to play, her surgically repaired knee is steadily improving and she feels secure and confident about her surroundings and the upcoming season.

“I have more expectations for myself,” Reus said. “My knee is probably 85 or 90% and it gets sore sometimes, but it’s much better than before the surgery. I’m probably a little ahead (in rehab). I’m hard on myself. I feel like we can have a good season and I want to be part of it.”

Lobos coach Mike Bradbury is equally glad to have Reus available. He was not sure what to expect when she left for Spain to rehab after undergoing a surgical procedure known as OATS (osteochondral autograft transfer system) last spring.

“We really didn’t know when she’d be ready,” Bradbury said. “When she got back from Spain and everything was positive, that was a good day.”

Reus, who averaged 6.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and was third on the team with 61 assists last season, figures to see plenty of action with standout forward Antonia Anderson’s eligibility exhausted. Reus is focused on improving her post skills and refining a streaky 3-point shooting stroke.

Bradbury hopes to see Reus push closer to her potential: “There are days when she’s the best player on the floor, but it’s not every day. Not yet.”

Reus plans to aim high.

“I want to be an all-conference player,” she said, “and I know that means a lot of hard work. But the big thing, of course, is winning the Mountain West Conference. I want the ring.”

SCOUTING REPORT: Coached by former Eastern New Mexico mentor Josh Prock, West Texas A&M dropped its exhibition opener Thursday at Arizona (86-63). Guard Karley Motschenbacher led the Lady Buffs with 15 points, while Portales High alum Zamorye Roberts added 11.

Bradbury hopes to employ all 15 of his players and “play as fast as possible” Saturday. Bradbury and Prock agreed that both teams will employ zone defenses for one quarter of the game. Bradbury said super seniors LaTora and LaTascya Duff and Shaiquel McGruder will start for UNM with the final two positions to be determined.