Suit alleges MDC guards’ negligence led to jail death

When a correctional officer found a handmade, tightly-braided rope tucked into Michelle Morgan’s sock during a search at the Metropolitan Detention Center in May, she gave it back to her.

Later that evening another correctional officer watched country music concert videos on YouTube and left the unit unattended for extended periods without checking on people locked in their cells.

During that time, Morgan – a 40-year-old woman who had been charged with stabbing her boyfriend to death – hanged herself in her cell.

These allegations are included in a lawsuit Morgan’s 18-year-old daughter has filed against Bernalillo County commissioners, Corizon Health and the two officers for negligence and civil rights violations. The lawsuit also alleges that first one automated external defibrillator and then a second one was too low on battery power for medical crews to use them to save Morgan.

Faulty equipment is “an issue Bernalillo County was made aware of through prior inmate deaths and resulting lawsuits, and an issue that remains unaddressed,” according to the lawsuit.

“This situation has had heartbreaking consequences,” the lawsuit states. “In this case, Bernalillo County employees disregarded Michelle Morgan’s signs of suicidal intent, were not present when she attempted suicide, and deployed inoperable equipment when attempting to save her.”

It asks for Morgan’s family to be compensated for damages as well as attorney fees and costs.

Hers was the second suicide at the county jail in a little over two months.

In response to questions, Larry Gallegos, a county spokesman, said its practice is not to discuss pending litigation.

As for whether the officers mentioned in the lawsuit have been disciplined, the jail “is still completing the investigation for policy violations and any discipline is still yet to be determined,” Gallegos said.

Representatives from Corizon Health – now called YesCare – said they cannot comment on any potential or pending litigation.

Morgan leaves behind her two daughters, as well as sisters who she was close with.

“Everyone in the family just wishes they could have Michelle back,” said Jason Wallace, an attorney representing Morgan’s daughter in the lawsuit. “But, you know, short of that the best that they can look forward to is justice.”

Volatile relationship

In the years before Martin Miera was stabbed to death, he and Morgan had a handful of arguments that ended with police being called and one or the other being charged with misdemeanor battery of a household member. No one was seriously hurt in any of the cases but court documents paint a picture of a volatile relationship that often got physical.

A case in which Morgan was charged in December 2019 was dismissed pending further investigation. Two others – in September and October 2021 – where Miera was facing charges were pending at the time of his death.

On May 1, officers were called to the apartment the couple shared on Jefferson near Alameda NE after Morgan knocked on her neighbor’s door, covered in blood, and asked her to call 911. When officers arrived they found 60-year-old Miera dead on the bathroom floor. He had been stabbed many times and both of his Achilles tendons had been severed.

Detectives interviewed Morgan and she told them that she and Miera had been at the Sandia Casino earlier in the day and then La Luz trail. She said an argument culminated in her leaving him at the trail.

Later that evening he came back to the apartment, and once inside she said he retrieved a knife from the kitchen, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.

The detectives said that there were “numerous inconsistencies” in the stories she told about how the struggle ensued.

Eventually Morgan said that she was the one who grabbed the knife from the kitchen and she slashed Miera’s Achilles tendons in order to immobilize him, according to the complaint. She said she was overcome with “rage and adrenaline” and could not remember how many times she stabbed Miera.

Morgan was charged with second-degree murder and booked into jail.

Once there a licensed professional counselor employed by Corizon Health noted that Morgan said she had been subjected to “ongoing issues of physical and emotional abuse” by Miera and she requested counseling, according to the lawsuit.

She was not taken to her scheduled appointment several days later due to a “shortness of staff,” the lawsuit states.

“It seems to us that after suffering abuse she had an altercation where she probably snapped, and then, you know, couldn’t live with the reality of what had occurred,” said Shayne Huffman, another attorney on the case. “So she was in an incredibly vulnerable state by the time she was booked into MDC.”

Prosecutors had filed a motion for Morgan to be held pending trial but she killed herself before the hearing was held. She had been in jail for 13 days.

Found unconscious

On the night of May 13, correctional officer Matthew Martinez filled out a log saying he did a welfare check on the inmates every hour and “all inmates were alive and breathing.”

But when an MDC captain reviewed the video he saw that four of those eight welfare checks had not been completed at all. In one case Martinez only checked the bottom cells and in another an officer passing out medication did the check, according to an email from the captain obtained by the Journal.

Although Martinez wrote in a report a couple of days later that he had conducted a head count at 11 p.m. and saw Morgan look up at him from her bunk as he passed, the captain wrote in an email that Martinez did not complete this check and instead left the unit at 10:55 p.m., according to the lawsuit.

Two officers who took over at 11:30 p.m. found Morgan unconscious during their first welfare check of the shift. The rope she had used to hang herself is believed to have been the same one that correctional officer Salinarae Chavez had found in her sock and let her keep earlier in the day, according to the lawsuit.

Corizon medical staff were called to Morgan’s cell, but the automated external defibrillator they brought with them was low on battery and could not be used, the lawsuit states. A backup AED was also low on battery.

EMTs arrived and tried to save Morgan but she was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

Low staffing at jail

MDC’s security staff vacancy rate is at 52%, and has been at or above 50% for several months.

Guards, attorneys, inmates, medical professionals and more have been sounding the alarm about critically low staffing over the past couple years, saying a lack of personnel has created dangerous conditions and resulted in inmates being on lockdown for days.

In total, 17 people have died at the jail since the beginning of 2020 – including four by suicide and one by homicide. Three months after Morgan’s death a man died at the jail while withdrawing from fentanyl, according to reports released to the Journal.

A little over two months before Morgan killed herself, Brian Korth – who was awaiting extradition to California – hanged himself in his cell.

At the time of the March 6 incident inmates were on lockdown and one officer was tasked with watching two pods at one time, according to incident reports released to the Journal in response to an Inspection of Public Records Act request. The day before, 32-year-old Korth had broken the window in his cell because he was denied more detox medication.

The report states that video shows Korth appear to manipulate a sheet, kneel down and lean forward around 11:20 p.m. Four hours passed before he was found dead.

“He was going through fentanyl withdrawal and was having a difficult time. He was letting everyone know that he was having a difficult time and he wasn’t getting an appropriate response,” said attorney Kari Morrissey, who is representing Korth’s mother and 10-year-old son. “He hung himself in his cell and his dead body wasn’t found for four hours. How you don’t see a guy for four hours that you know is in acute distress … I don’t know.”

Morrissey, who is also representing the family of the man who was beaten to death in his cell last year, said her office has requests out for additional information and once she gets the records she plans to file a lawsuit. But she acknowledged that a lot has to change before things will get better at the facility.

“It’s been one of the worst jails west of the Mississippi since I’ve been a lawyer and that’s over 20 years,” Morrissey added.