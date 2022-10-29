 UNM announces deal with merchandiser Follett - Albuquerque Journal

UNM announces deal with merchandiser Follett

By Journal Staff Report

The University of New Mexico on Friday announced a partnership with Follett, a national merchandising company, to be the official vendor for Lobo merchandise and e-commerce.

The agreement is a five-year pact that will have Follett operate The Lobo Den store at University Stadium, the Pit and other UNM athletic facilities as well as the rights to operate the official online store of the Lobos, www.golobos.com/store.

The Lobo Den at the Pit plans a “Grand Reopening” on Saturday during the men’s and women’s basketball exhibition games.

“We are excited to enter into this partnership with a company like Follett that has a tremendous reputation for terrific products and service,” said athletic direector Eddie Nuñez, adding that “now our fans will be able to purchase gear on-site at our events, or from anywhere around the world online.”

Follett has similar partnerships with Florida, Georgia, Texas Tech, TCU, and mother schools.

Lobo fans will be able to shop in the stores at The Pit and University Stadium, or online, and be able to get licensed gear from their official partners, including primary provider Nike, the school said.

Follett agrees to commission figures as noted in the box with this story.

It agrees to provide UNM Athletics $5,000 annually in “in kind” donations,” 20 percent discounts to UNM Athletics personnel, and 10 percent discounts for UNM faculty and staff.

Starting next week, The Lobo Den store will operate under regular business hours from noon to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, as well as on all basketball game days, opening two hours prior to tip.

UNM and Follett
National merchandising company Follett, in its five-year deal with UNM, agrees to pay commission to UNM Athletics as follows for these “commissionable sales” figures:

15% up to $350,000

17% for $350,001 -$750,000

19% for $750,001 -$1 million

21% for $1,000,001 -$1.5 million

24% sales over $1,500,001

– UNM

