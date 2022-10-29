Of loan forgiveness, taxes and basket weaving

Today we will learn about two things. First, Princeton University. Second, student loans. The link? Basket weaving, or the lack thereof.

Princeton University is in Princeton, New Jersey. Nassau Street is a main boundary for the west end of the campus. Nassau Hall fronts to Nassau Street.

The British Army once occupied Nassau Hall. This army was defeated at the Battle of Princeton, as its soldiers marched south to confront the Continental Army that had just won the second Battle of Trenton.

At that time, the school in Princeton was called the College of New Jersey. That name lives on in another school now located in nearby Ewing, New Jersey, also in Mercer County.

Hugh Mercer was an officer and trusted advisor to Gen. George Washington. He was killed at the Battle of Princeton.

Mercer County’s seal bears the Mercer Oak, reputed to be the final resting place of Hugh Mercer on the Princeton battlefield.

The United States was recognized as an independent nation when the Treaty of Paris was signed in September 1783. The Confederation Congress got word of this while housed in Nassau Hall, making Princeton the (then) capital of the new country.

Yeah, Princeton University is a pretty big deal. It is often ranked as the top undergraduate institution in the country.

Princeton has no law school, no business school, and no medical school. It offers degrees in many fields, including music and philosophy, but none in basket weaving.

Great universities can, and do, offer degrees in the humanities. I know of no university that offers a degree in basket weaving.

I mention this because certain creatures of the species politician blame students for accumulating debt while pursuing useless basket weaving degrees.

If no one graduates with a basket weaving degree, these politicians must be ill-informed. Their real intent is to disparage those who earn degrees in the same fields that many Princeton undergraduates do.

If I ran the world, I would not have supported the broad student loan forgiveness program adopted by the Biden administration.

But in my world, we would also not fault the beneficiaries of this program. Or disparage the humanities with allusions to basket weaving.

As Bob Dylan said in his song “Idiot Wind,” an appropriate title for the rantings of many of our politicians, “I can’t help it if I’m lucky.”

Topic two is the tax treatment of those lucky souls who benefit from student loan forgiveness.

Borrowing money is not a taxable event. The borrower is expected to repay the debt. Therefore, assets and liabilities offset.

If the loan is forgiven net assets rise. The tax law requires the borrower to report income. There are exceptions for things like insolvency, bankruptcy, certain farm or real property business debt, and others.

Congress makes the tax law, so Congress makes the exceptions. The same Congress that, in an earlier day and form, met in Nassau Hall.

The COVID-inspired American Rescue Plan Act says that qualifying forgiveness of student loans will be excluded from the borrower’s income through 2025. This exclusion covers the beneficiaries of the new Biden plan.

There is also a Public Service Loan Forgiveness program and a Total and Permanent Disability forgiveness program.

A borrower may apply for an income-driven repayment plan. There are four variations of this. Loan repayments may be stretched out over 20 years (undergraduate) or 25 years (graduate) and be structured based on income.

When the applicable payment term expires, the loan balance is forgiven. Income-driven loan plan debts that are forgiven before 2026 are also excluded from income.

The federal tax treatment of Biden-plan loan forgiveness is clear. IRS tells lenders not to issue a 1099-C for student loan forgiveness. Any uncertainty is at the state level.

New Mexico follows federal income tax treatment. This means New Mexico borrowers will also qualify for exclusion from state tax.

If you like a little U.S. history with your tax column, hopefully you won’t fault a student, like the many Princeton undergraduates, who majored in the humanities. Even if they can’t weave a basket.

I don’t support a broad-based loan forgiveness. Hey politicians, just say that simple statement, not like an Idiot Wind, blowing every time you move your mouth.

James R. Hamill is the director of tax practice at Reynolds, Hix & Co. in Albuquerque. He can be reached at jimhamill@rhcocpa.com.