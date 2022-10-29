The Executive’s Desk: Managing change is key to the future of work

As businesses think about their future direction and where they want to be positioned for the long-term, they need to think a lot about talent acquisition and the “Future of Work,” which became a common refrain during the pandemic.

How do businesses develop and source talent, both internally and externally? What kinds of roles are well-suited for ongoing remote work? What risk to an organization’s culture and opportunities for synergy are created with remote talent? And how should on-site work evolve to better fit available technology?

In our case, we don’t see ourselves becoming a purely virtual organization. We think a local, face-to-face presence has real differentiating, competitive advantages. At the same time, we recognize we need to embrace new and emerging technology. We also need to be more deliberate about what outcomes we want to achieve when we’re in the office together and what kinds of space allocation will allow us to best serve our member/owner needs.

As an organization undergoing a major leadership and strategy change, there is a huge need to manage “change” well — to help people think of our organization and their roles in a way that makes them realize they can grow and exercise their gifts to bring their best selves to work.

This doesn’t happen by accident. We all feel actively stressed and passively discomforted when change is happening all around us.

Change just for change’s sake never works, but thoughtful change can open up incredible opportunities. We involve all levels of the organization at every turn. We solicit input and really look at what has been and is still working for our organization. We brainstorm what our future looks like and paths we can take to get to that future. We develop plans for new ways to have one-on-one and team meetings — virtual, in-person and hybrid.

Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union has been very intentional about involving as many employees as possible in the strategy process — culling information from engagement surveys, scheduling small group meetings with the CEO, leveraging employee “focus groups” and reviewing drafts and incorporating feedback at every level of leadership. The whole process is crafted to build employee engagement around the future vision.

We are open to new technical partnerships and strategic alliances that can help us deliver better, more competitive services or products. We look at how our industry is changing and what is forecasted for the near and long term.

Not everyone will embrace change. When new leadership comes in, some executives or staff may decide to look for other opportunities. Those who do stay can link the past to the future and provide stability to reassure their coworkers that their roles remain important in the changing organization.

Also, we understand and respond to the needs of our workforce. It is harder to find and hire the right people. Potential employees have choices, and they will make decisions based on their needs. For example, younger employees may want more flexibility in hours or health and wellness-driven care rather than a traditional benefits or retirement package.

Retaining employees is also more difficult. Recognizing and responding to concerns can help, as well as asking our employees what they need or envision will help them better manage their jobs.

There’s a saying: “The secret of change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old, but on building the new.” In my mind, the secret of change is to combine the best of the old with the most promising of the new and bring along everyone who wants to embrace the new future you are planning.

Rick Anderson is executive vice president at Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union. He has 37 years of varied banking experience and additional experience in web technologies, e-commerce and communications. In addition to his current position at SLFCU, he has served as chief operations officer, senior vice president of operations and vice president of risk management and account services. The Executive’s Desk is a guest column providing advice, commentary or information about resources available to the business community in New Mexico. To submit a column for consideration, email gporter@abqjournal.com.