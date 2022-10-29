 Briefcase: REDW announces new hire - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: REDW announces new hire

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Sam Bolen

Sam Bolen has been hired as director of human resources consulting client services at REDW.

In her role, Bolen will work with REDW’s human resources consulting team to develop customized solutions that position client leadership teams for success and help take the burden off of their human resources departments.

REDW has served in this advisory role for tribal nations and enterprises, state and local governments, and commercial businesses and health care organizations across the country for more than 60 years. As director, Bolen will facilitate consulting, training and project management services to commercial and tribal clients, and assist firm leadership in strategy and goal planning.

