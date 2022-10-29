Briefcase: Santa Fe hotel hires new sales, marketing director

Jennifer Girgus has been hired as director of sales and marketing at Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe.

Girgus worked in various positions throughout Nashville, Washington, D.C., and Virginia before accepting the role of director of corporate sales for The Hay-Adams Hotel in Washington, D.C., where she was responsible for accommodating media, entertainment, Secret Service and official delegation visits. After several years, she joined Rosewood Crescent & Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek. With these properties, she led various teams by overseeing the accommodations for corporate groups, sport teams, high-profile entertainers and a two-property buyout by Chanel for its Meteirs d’Art event. In 2016, Girgus started working for the Four Seasons brand. She spent six years at Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas as director of sales.

In her new role, Girgus will grow awareness of Four Seasons Resort Santa Fe and its ability to curate unique cultural and adventure experiences, along with also driving demand and increasing revenue.