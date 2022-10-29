 Iran's Guard warns protesters as more unrest roils country - Albuquerque Journal

Iran’s Guard warns protesters as more unrest roils country

By Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard issued a new warning on Saturday to antigovernment protesters, even as demonstrations continued in cities and university campuses across the country for the sixth straight week.

Also on Saturday, authorities reported that the gunman who killed 15 people at a major Shiite holy site in southern Iran earlier this week died in a hospital from injuries sustained during his arrest. Tehran has not disclosed details about the man who carried out Wednesday’s attack on Shah Cheragh in Shiraz, Iran’s second-holiest Shiite shrine.

The militant Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the shooting. But Iran’s government has tried to blame the attack on the largely peaceful protests roiling the country, without offering evidence. Amaq, the militant group’s media arm, released a video on Saturday that purportedly shows the Shiraz attacker pledging allegiance to the group.

The nationwide unrest — sparked by the Sept. 16 death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s morality police — has rocked the Islamic Republic for a month and a half. Amini died after being detained for allegedly violating the country’s strict Islamic dress code for women.

At the funeral for victims of the shooting attack in Shiraz, the chief of the Revolutionary Guard, Gen. Hossein Salami, appealed to Iranians to stop protesting. The Guard and other security forces have violently cracked down on demonstrations with live ammunition, anti-riot pellets and tear gas.

“Today is the end of the riots. Do not go to the streets anymore!” Salami said on Saturday as crowds thronged the coffins of the victims of the Shiraz attack. “We are telling our youth, the minority of you who have been deceived, stop the evil acts.”

He added in the same harsh tone: “This ominous sedition will bring no happy ending to you. Do not ruin your future!”

Despite the threat, student associations reported protests at dozens of universities across the country on Saturday, from the capital of Tehran to the central cities of Isfahan and Yazd. Videos spread online show students chanting for freedom and the end of Iran’s clerical rule.

At the Kurdistan University of Medical Sciences in the northwestern city of Sanandaj, the human rights group Hengaw reported that security forces opened fire on protesters, critically wounding a student.

University campuses have become hotbeds of opposition, fueling the protest movement and prompting a harsh backlash from security forces.

The Iranian government has repeatedly alleged that foreign powers have orchestrated the protests, without providing evidence. The protests have become one of the most serious threats to Iran’s ruling clerics since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The protests first focused on the state-mandated hijab, or headscarf, for women but quickly grew into calls for the downfall of Iran’s theocracy itself. At least 270 people have been killed and 14,000 have been arrested in the protests that have swept over 125 Iranian cities, according to the group Human Rights Activists in Iran.

A court in Tehran on Saturday heard the case of several protesters charged with “corruption on earth” — a term often used to describe attempts to overthrow the Iranian government that carries the death penalty. Judicial officials have announced charges against hundreds of people in Tehran and other provinces as they seek to quash dissent.

On Friday, Iranian security forces opened fire on demonstrators in the southeastern flash point city of Zahedan, killing at least two people, according to activists.

Zahedan, in Iran’s long-restive Sistan and Baluchestan province, has seen the deadliest violence in protests so far. Activists estimate that in Zahedan alone, nearly 100 people have been killed since a Sept. 30 rally set off a violent police response.

Home » News » World » Iran’s Guard warns protesters as more unrest roils country

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Suit alleges MDC guards' negligence led to jail death
ABQnews Seeker
Inmate's suicide was second in just ... Inmate's suicide was second in just over two months
2
THC edibles may look like candy to kids
ABQnews Seeker
There were 8 children with reported ... There were 8 children with reported cannabis exposures in recent days
3
Letter laced with chemical sent to advocacy group
2022 election
FBI says substance not harmful; message ... FBI says substance not harmful; message included some threats
4
Spooky sales: Nob Hill costume shop embraces pre-Halloween madness
ABQnews Seeker
Leader of drag theater group The ... Leader of drag theater group The Dolls, Kenneth Ansloan started working at t
5
APD releases details of two police shootings
ABQnews Seeker
Incidents happened within a week of ... Incidents happened within a week of each other in September
6
Hallinan spars with governor over settlement
2022 election
Former spokesman had accused Lujan Grisham ... Former spokesman had accused Lujan Grisham of misconduct
7
Voters to decide competitive House seat
2022 election
Evenly-split district promises a tight race Evenly-split district promises a tight race
8
Tired school bus driver is cited in NE ABQ ...
ABQnews Seeker
Two school buses were involved in ... Two school buses were involved in crashes this week in the city area
9
Internationally renowned energy expert dies
ABQnews Seeker
Daniel Fine devoted his life to ... Daniel Fine devoted his life to science and public service, including decades in NM
10
Kings Return to perform at the Historic Old San ...
Arts
A cappella gospel quartet Kings Return ... A cappella gospel quartet Kings Return will be performing at the Old San Ysidro Church in Corrales, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.