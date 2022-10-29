 Briefcase: Adelante Consulting hires director of business development - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: Adelante Consulting hires director of business development

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Maxine Paul

Maxine Paul has joined the environmental consulting team as director of business development at Adelante Consulting.

Prior to joining the Adelante Consulting team, Paul built the Environmental Division at the Pueblo of Santa Ana’s Department of Natural Resources, overseeing new programs in air quality, cleanup of formerly used defense sites, brownfields, solar energy planning and climate resilience, remediating over 1,000 acres of land, and bringing in over $3 million in grants and agreements. She is vice chair of the Albuquerque and Bernalillo County Air Quality Control Board and helped pass Advanced Clean Cars I for New Mexico. She is a past tribal representative for the New Mexico Environment Department’s Recycling and Illegal Dumping Alliance and Executive Committee member for the National Tribal Air Association.

Paul received a bachelor’s degree from Columbia University, where she studied remote sensing of carbon sequestration in New Mexico’s ecosystems. She received her master’s degree from the University of New Mexico. Paul also holds certifications in HAZWOPER, UXO Tech 1, NMED Compost facility operator and method 9 visual emissions observer.

Home » Business » People » Briefcase: Adelante Consulting hires director of business development

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Suit alleges MDC guards' negligence led to jail death
ABQnews Seeker
Inmate's suicide was second in just ... Inmate's suicide was second in just over two months
2
THC edibles may look like candy to kids
ABQnews Seeker
There were 8 children with reported ... There were 8 children with reported cannabis exposures in recent days
3
Letter laced with chemical sent to advocacy group
2022 election
FBI says substance not harmful; message ... FBI says substance not harmful; message included some threats
4
Spooky sales: Nob Hill costume shop embraces pre-Halloween madness
ABQnews Seeker
Leader of drag theater group The ... Leader of drag theater group The Dolls, Kenneth Ansloan started working at t
5
APD releases details of two police shootings
ABQnews Seeker
Incidents happened within a week of ... Incidents happened within a week of each other in September
6
Hallinan spars with governor over settlement
2022 election
Former spokesman had accused Lujan Grisham ... Former spokesman had accused Lujan Grisham of misconduct
7
Voters to decide competitive House seat
2022 election
Evenly-split district promises a tight race Evenly-split district promises a tight race
8
Tired school bus driver is cited in NE ABQ ...
ABQnews Seeker
Two school buses were involved in ... Two school buses were involved in crashes this week in the city area
9
Internationally renowned energy expert dies
ABQnews Seeker
Daniel Fine devoted his life to ... Daniel Fine devoted his life to science and public service, including decades in NM
10
Kings Return to perform at the Historic Old San ...
Arts
A cappella gospel quartet Kings Return ... A cappella gospel quartet Kings Return will be performing at the Old San Ysidro Church in Corrales, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.