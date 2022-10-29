Briefcase: Adelante Consulting hires director of business development

Maxine Paul has joined the environmental consulting team as director of business development at Adelante Consulting.

Prior to joining the Adelante Consulting team, Paul built the Environmental Division at the Pueblo of Santa Ana’s Department of Natural Resources, overseeing new programs in air quality, cleanup of formerly used defense sites, brownfields, solar energy planning and climate resilience, remediating over 1,000 acres of land, and bringing in over $3 million in grants and agreements. She is vice chair of the Albuquerque and Bernalillo County Air Quality Control Board and helped pass Advanced Clean Cars I for New Mexico. She is a past tribal representative for the New Mexico Environment Department’s Recycling and Illegal Dumping Alliance and Executive Committee member for the National Tribal Air Association.

Paul received a bachelor’s degree from Columbia University, where she studied remote sensing of carbon sequestration in New Mexico’s ecosystems. She received her master’s degree from the University of New Mexico. Paul also holds certifications in HAZWOPER, UXO Tech 1, NMED Compost facility operator and method 9 visual emissions observer.