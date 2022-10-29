 Briefcase: Lovelace Westside promotes new chief nursing officer - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: Lovelace Westside promotes new chief nursing officer

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Nancy Laster

Nancy Laster, registered nurse, has been promoted to chief nursing officer of Lovelace Westside Hospital.

Laster has served as associate chief nursing officer for Lovelace Medical Center and the Heart Hospital of New Mexico at Lovelace Medical Center for the past two years. She has also served as the administrator of Lovelace One Call since January, a job she will continue to do in her new role. During her tenure at LMC and HHNM, Laster contributed to the development and management of the surge plan for Lovelace Health System during the peaks of the COVID-19 pandemic, and represented Lovelace Health System Nursing for State Hub activities. She holds a bachelor’s degree from American Military University and a Master’s of Science in nursing from Chamberlain College of Nursing. She completed both her master’s degree and a doctorate in nursing at the University of Alabama.

She is a member of the New Mexico Nurses Association and the American Nurses Association, and is currently president-elect of the New Mexico Organization of Nurse Leaders.

