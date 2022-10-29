 Biden to attend Albuquerque rally as part of NM visit - Albuquerque Journal

Biden to attend Albuquerque rally as part of NM visit

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia in this September file photo. Biden will appear at an Albuquerque rally with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday as part of his visit New Mexico with just days left until the Nov. 8 general election. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

SANTA FE — President Joe Biden will join Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for a Thursday rally in Albuquerque aimed at energizing supporters in the final run-up to the general election, a Lujan Grisham campaign spokeswoman confirmed.

The White House said two days ago that Biden would be visiting New Mexico this coming week for events with Lujan Grisham and other state officials, but details on the president’s planned activities or location had not been previously disclosed.

While the exact time and location of the Albuquerque event have not yet been released, the governor’s campaign said Saturday it would be hosted by the state Democratic Party and feature speeches from Biden, Lujan Grisham and others.

At least some members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation are also expected to attend.

“The grassroots event will highlight the choice voters will face in November up and down the ballot,” said Lujan Grisham spokeswoman Delaney Corcoran, who added details on how to attend the event would be forthcoming.

The president’s visit to New Mexico comes in the final stanza of an expensive and closely-watched election cycle that features Lujan Grisham trying to fend off a spirited challenge from Republican Mark Ronchetti to win reelection to a second term.

Democrats are also hoping to oust incumbent Republican U.S. Rep Yvette Herrell in a race that could have national implications amid a GOP effort to win back control of the U.S. House.

Earlier this week, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris made a quick visit to Albuquerque to attend a private fundraiser with Lujan Grisham and take part in a moderated discussion about reproductive rights on the University of New Mexico campus.

But prominent Republicans have also attended campaign events in New Mexico, with three GOP governors — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey — all traveling to the state to stump for Ronchetti.

Former Vice President Mike Pence also campaigned for Ronchetti this month at a private event in Roswell.

A total of 216,694 New Mexico residents — or about 16% of all registered voters — have already cast ballots via early or absentee voting.

Early voting runs through Nov. 5, with Election Day set for Nov. 8.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Biden to attend Albuquerque rally as part of NM visit

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Biden to attend Albuquerque rally as part of NM ...
ABQnews Seeker
President Joe Biden will join Gov. ... President Joe Biden will join Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for a Thursday rally in Albuquerque aimed at energizing supporters in the final run-up to ...
2
Letter laced with chemical sent to advocacy group
2022 election
FBI says substance not harmful; message ... FBI says substance not harmful; message included some threats
3
Lou Diamond Phillips returns to NM, going behind the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lou Diamond Phillips was at the ... Lou Diamond Phillips was at the helm of 'The Cleaning Lady' episode titled 'The Brit,' which aired on Oct. 17.
4
Suit alleges MDC guards' negligence led to jail death
ABQnews Seeker
Inmate's suicide was second in just ... Inmate's suicide was second in just over two months
5
THC edibles may look like candy to kids
ABQnews Seeker
There were 8 children with reported ... There were 8 children with reported cannabis exposures in recent days
6
Spooky sales: Nob Hill costume shop embraces pre-Halloween madness
ABQnews Seeker
Leader of drag theater group The ... Leader of drag theater group The Dolls, Kenneth Ansloan started working at t
7
Hallinan spars with governor over settlement
2022 election
Former spokesman had accused Lujan Grisham ... Former spokesman had accused Lujan Grisham of misconduct
8
Voters to decide competitive House seat
2022 election
Evenly-split district promises a tight race Evenly-split district promises a tight race
9
Tired school bus driver is cited in NE ABQ ...
ABQnews Seeker
Two school buses were involved in ... Two school buses were involved in crashes this week in the city area
10
Internationally renowned energy expert dies
ABQnews Seeker
Daniel Fine devoted his life to ... Daniel Fine devoted his life to science and public service, including decades in NM