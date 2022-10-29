Biden to attend Albuquerque rally as part of NM visit

SANTA FE — President Joe Biden will join Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for a Thursday rally in Albuquerque aimed at energizing supporters in the final run-up to the general election, a Lujan Grisham campaign spokeswoman confirmed.

The White House said two days ago that Biden would be visiting New Mexico this coming week for events with Lujan Grisham and other state officials, but details on the president’s planned activities or location had not been previously disclosed.

While the exact time and location of the Albuquerque event have not yet been released, the governor’s campaign said Saturday it would be hosted by the state Democratic Party and feature speeches from Biden, Lujan Grisham and others.

At least some members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation are also expected to attend.

“The grassroots event will highlight the choice voters will face in November up and down the ballot,” said Lujan Grisham spokeswoman Delaney Corcoran, who added details on how to attend the event would be forthcoming.

The president’s visit to New Mexico comes in the final stanza of an expensive and closely-watched election cycle that features Lujan Grisham trying to fend off a spirited challenge from Republican Mark Ronchetti to win reelection to a second term.

Democrats are also hoping to oust incumbent Republican U.S. Rep Yvette Herrell in a race that could have national implications amid a GOP effort to win back control of the U.S. House.

Earlier this week, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris made a quick visit to Albuquerque to attend a private fundraiser with Lujan Grisham and take part in a moderated discussion about reproductive rights on the University of New Mexico campus.

But prominent Republicans have also attended campaign events in New Mexico, with three GOP governors — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey — all traveling to the state to stump for Ronchetti.

Former Vice President Mike Pence also campaigned for Ronchetti this month at a private event in Roswell.

A total of 216,694 New Mexico residents — or about 16% of all registered voters — have already cast ballots via early or absentee voting.

Early voting runs through Nov. 5, with Election Day set for Nov. 8.