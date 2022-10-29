Woman killed in Santa Fe

A woman was killed Saturday afternoon in the southwestern part of Santa Fe.

Sante Fe Police Chief Paul Joye said officers responded around 1:45 p.m. to a possible homicide at a home in the 5000 block of Jaguar Drive, just west of Cerrillos Road.

He said arriving officers found a woman dead at the residence.

“Witnesses and persons of interest have been located and are being interviewed at this time,” Joye said.

He said the woman will be identified once her relatives have been notified of the death.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation. More details will be released as we are able,” Joye said.

Tips: Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the case detective at 505-955-5044.