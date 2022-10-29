 Woman killed in Santa Fe - Albuquerque Journal

Woman killed in Santa Fe

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A woman was killed Saturday afternoon in the southwestern part of Santa Fe.

Sante Fe Police Chief Paul Joye said officers responded around 1:45 p.m. to a possible homicide at a home in the 5000 block of Jaguar Drive, just west of Cerrillos Road.

He said arriving officers found a woman dead at the residence.

“Witnesses and persons of interest have been located and are being interviewed at this time,” Joye said.

He said the woman will be identified once her relatives have been notified of the death.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation. More details will be released as we are able,” Joye said.

Tips: Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the case detective at 505-955-5044.
Home » ABQnews Seeker » Woman killed in Santa Fe

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Prep soccer state quarterfinals: Sandia Prep boys romp over ...
ABQnews Seeker
2022 Fuddruckers Boys Soccer State Championships ... 2022 Fuddruckers Boys Soccer State Championships 5A Boys(function(d){var mp = d.createElement('script'),h=d.getElementsByTagName('head');mp.type='text/javascript';mp.async=true;mp.src='';h.appendChild(mp);})(document); 2022 Fuddruckers Boys Soccer State Championships 4A Boys(function(d){var mp = d.createElement('script'),h=d.getElementsByTagName('head');mp.type='text/javascript';mp.async=true;mp.src='';h.appendChild(mp);})(document); 2022 Fuddruckers ...
2
Woman killed in Santa Fe
ABQnews Seeker
A woman was killed Saturday afternoon ... A woman was killed Saturday afternoon in the southwestern part of Santa Fe. Sante Fe Police Chief Paul Joye said officers responded around 1:45 ...
3
Biden to attend Albuquerque rally as part of NM ...
ABQnews Seeker
President Joe Biden will join Gov. ... President Joe Biden will join Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for a Thursday rally in Albuquerque aimed at energizing supporters in the final run-up to ...
4
Of loan forgiveness, taxes and basket weaving
ABQnews Seeker
Federal tax treatment of Biden’s loan ... Federal tax treatment of Biden’s loan forgiveness plan is clear.
5
The Executive's Desk: Managing change is key to the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Businesses need to think a lot ... Businesses need to think a lot about talent acquisition and the “Future of Work,” which became a common refrain during the pandemic.
6
ABQ commercial real estate market 'all over the place'
ABQnews Seeker
Supply chain issues and a labor ... Supply chain issues and a labor shortage have reduced new construction
7
Plans swirling for revival of Rio Rancho Golf Course
ABQnews Seeker
New owner says redevelopment 'is going ... New owner says redevelopment 'is going to be a landmark'
8
Consider experiences, pooled gifts for holidays
ABQnews Seeker
Psychology research has shown that experiences ... Psychology research has shown that experiences make us happier than “things,” so consider replacing your shopping list with experiences this year.
9
Hallinan spars with governor over settlement
2022 election
Former spokesman had accused Lujan Grisham ... Former spokesman had accused Lujan Grisham of misconduct