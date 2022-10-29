Prep soccer state quarterfinals: Sandia Prep boys romp over Tierra Encantada

2022 Fuddruckers Boys Soccer State Championships 5A Boys

2022 Fuddruckers Boys Soccer State Championships 4A Boys

2022 Fuddruckers Boys Soccer State Championships A-3A Boys

No. 1 SANDIA PREP 10, No. 8 TIERRA ENCANTADA 0: The two-time defending champion and host Sundevils (17-4-0) began their quest for a three-peat with a convincing win.over the Alacranes in the state tournament’s1-3A boys quarterfinals.

Sandia Prep senior forward Finnegan Saunders scored five times, breaking the program’s decadeslong single-season scoring record. He now has 41 on the year.

Despite the score, the first few minutes of the game were shaky for the Sundevils.

Head coach Tommy Smith said, “A lot of it was nerves and adrenaline, just not really being composed.”

Saunders started the scoring in the ninth minute on his way to a first-half hat trick. After tallying two more early in the second half to reach the milestone, Smith subbed Saunders out of the game. The forward has been dealing with a lingering hamstring injury.

Smith said of Saunders, “He was able to move a little better today. We held him out of training all week. He wanted to play today.”

Junior Leighton Dellabarca scored twice in the first and once in the second to earn a hat trick of his own, and freshman Ryan Williams added two goals late in the game.

Sandia Prep will host No. 4 seed Robertson, a 1-0 quarterfinals winner over No. 5 St. Michael’s, in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Smith said the team will stick to their normal game plan on Tuesday.

“We’ll do what we do well, which is go at teams with our three guys up top, and our defense … doesn’t give a whole lot away,” he said.

Saturday’s win marked the team’s 14th shutout on the season.

— Carl Knauf

2022 Fuddruckers Girls Soccer State Championships 5A Girls

2022 Fuddruckers Girls Soccer State Championships 4A Girls

2022 Fuddruckers Girls Soccer State Championships A-3A Girls