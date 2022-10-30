Western Playland in Sunland Park gets new owner

A new era will begin for Western Playland Amusement Park in Sunland Park.

On Saturday, Traders Village Marketplaces announced that it acquired the amusement park located in southern New Mexico.

Western Playland will join Traders Village Marketplaces three other entities in Texas — Grand Prairie, San Antonio and Houston.

Western Playland began in 1960 by Patrick Thomas’ family. It was located at Ascarate Park in El Paso through 2006, before moving to Sunland Park.

“Since 1960, my family has made Western Playland a family tradition of bringing fun and smiles to El Pasoans of all ages” said Thomson, retiring owner. “I’m honored to have Traders Village continue the Western Playland tradition of serving family fun to the El Paso area.”

Future plans for expansion include new rides, additional food and beverage offerings, concerts, and events.

“We are excited to expand upon the current success of Western Playland and look forward to entertaining families of the Borderplex and beyond,” said Lee Ann Murray, senior marketing director for Traders Village Marketplaces.

Traders Village is a family-owned business since 1973 and attracts millions of guests each year.

“Providing a memorable family experience has always been a top priority at Traders Village,” said Tim Anderson, President of Traders Village Marketplaces. “Western Playland with over 60 acres and 26 rides, complements our brand nicely.”

According to officials, Western Playland is scheduled to reopen late February 2023 for the new season.