Sports Speak Up! Could Fishbein — or Mendenhall — coach a certain struggling team?

By ABQJournal News Staff

WITH (JEREMY FISHBEIN) in town, UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez could “Ted Lasso” Lobo football! Couldn’t be any worse.

— Davario

SKYLINE CHAMPIONS 1962, WAC Champions 1963, 64. What happened? UNM went cheap on football and that was a recipe for disaster. The good teams UNM has produced were still criticized. Now every wagging tongue thinks they know the answer. The solution is for people to show up and support the team. Full stands make recruiting easier. My grandniece Zinnia looked around the stadium last Saturday and said “Uncle Rudy, I support the Lobos win or lose.” Out of the mouths of babes. We go to every game as a family, you should too.

— Rudy the Attorney

MAYBE IT IS time to go after Bronco Mendenhall and bring him back to New Mexico to replace the failing Danny Gonzales. Bronco seems ready to come out of retirement.

— Stavros

WISHING CONTINUED success for Coach Sean Davis who was a starting quarterback for the La Cueva Bears during the 1999 and 2000 seasons. He was a three-year starter at Azusa Pacific and has been coaching college football for a dozen years. Sean currently coaches at the University of Texas San Antonio. Proud of you Coach Davis. Go Roadrunners!

— TTrujillo

Davis is an offensive analyst at UTSA, which is 6-2 overall, 4-0 in Conference USA heading into a game this Saturday at UAB. — Randy, Journal

