 Bernalillo County weighs ban on camping, obstruction in intersections - Albuquerque Journal

Bernalillo County weighs ban on camping, obstruction in intersections

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Bernalillo County Commissioner Walt Benson

A Bernalillo County official wants to ban sidewalk obstruction and camping on certain streets and intersections, saying it is a public safety issue.

Bernalillo County Commissioner Walt Benson’s proposed “pedestrian safety ordinance” would prohibit anyone from obstructing or otherwise impeding movement on streets, sidewalks, medians and other public rights of way on “dangerous streets or intersections.” It would also ban camping in the same areas. Dangerous, in this case, refers to places with severe crash rates at or above the statistical mean.

While introducing his proposal at Tuesday’s County Commission meeting, Benson called it a “continuation” of recently passed legislation that barred camping in arroyos and other waterways. He said the purpose “is to limit unnecessary deaths revolving around camping in pedestrian areas as well as medians.”

Violations are subject to a criminal trespass notification prior to any potential citation or arrest.

The proposed ordinance would not apply to all activity; it carves out exemptions for police as well as for those using the public right of way “for expressive speech or conduct, whose use does not obstruct or impede movement or constitute camping.”

Commissioner Debbie O’Malley noted that category includes people asking for money.

“I just want to be clear on what it is and what it isn’t,” she said. “Someone who is asking for money at an intersection isn’t the same as someone who is camping in the intersection.”

Benson in a subsequent interview said the ordinance would not target panhandling “if the courts continue to defend panhandling as First Amendment right.”

The ordinance is now out for public comment and the commission is unlikely to take a final vote until at least December.

Benson’s proposal would apply only to the unincorporated areas of the county, though Albuquerque leaders are currently contemplating their own median-related ordinance.

The City Council is expected to vote next month on legislation that would make it illegal to occupy medians on streets where the speed limit is at least 30 mph. It would also ban pedestrians from entering travel lanes on streets or highway ramps unless “legally crossing.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Bernalillo County weighs ban on camping, obstruction in intersections

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Bernalillo County weighs ban on camping, obstruction in intersections
ABQnews Seeker
Proposed ordinance focuses on 'dangerous' roadways Proposed ordinance focuses on 'dangerous' roadways
2
Biden to attend Albuquerque rally as part of NM ...
2022 election
Visit aimed at energizing supporters in ... Visit aimed at energizing supporters in run-up to Nov. 8th election
3
Approval of oil leases in New Mexico prompts legal ...
ABQnews Seeker
Environmental groups say federal government going ... Environmental groups say federal government going back on its word
4
Internationally renowned energy expert dies
ABQnews Seeker
Daniel Fine devoted his life to ... Daniel Fine devoted his life to science and public service, including decades in NM
5
Western Playland in Sunland Park gets new owner
ABQnews Seeker
Grand Prairie, San Antonio and Houston. ... Grand Prairie, San Antonio and Houston. Western Playland began in 1960 by Patrick Thomas' family. It was located at Ascarate Park in El Paso ...
6
Prep soccer state quarterfinals: Highland tops Academy, Santa Fe ...
ABQnews Seeker
2022 Fuddruckers Boys Soccer State Championships ... 2022 Fuddruckers Boys Soccer State Championships 5A Boys(function(d){var mp = d.createElement('script'),h=d.getElementsByTagName('head');mp.type='text/javascript';mp.async=true;mp.src='';h.appendChild(mp);})(document); CLASS 5A: At the APS Complex, sophomore Pablo Canivell, a sophomore foreign exchange ...
7
Woman killed in Santa Fe
ABQnews Seeker
A woman was killed Saturday afternoon ... A woman was killed Saturday afternoon in southwest Santa Fe. Sante Fe Police Chief Paul Joye said officers responded around 1:45 p.m. to a ...
8
Of loan forgiveness, taxes and basket weaving
ABQnews Seeker
Federal tax treatment of Biden’s loan ... Federal tax treatment of Biden’s loan forgiveness plan is clear.
9
The Executive's Desk: Managing change is key to the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Businesses need to think a lot ... Businesses need to think a lot about talent acquisition and the “Future of Work,” which became a common refrain during the pandemic.