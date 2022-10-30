Prep football: Cleveland gets 5A’s top seed; 2-win St. Pius earns bid

Two-time defending Class 6A state football champion Cleveland earned the No. 1 seed for this year’s postseason.

The Storm, La Cueva, Centennial and Hobbs were the top four seeds as announced Saturday night. (The full list of seeds/schedule in Classes 2A-6A can be viewed on page B6.)

The next four teams in the 12-team field will have home games next week in the first round: No. 5 Volcano Vista, No. 6 Rio Rancho, No. 7 Farmington and No. 8 Cibola, which got a home game despite losing its last four games, including a 40-34, double-overtime loss Saturday to Sandia.

The final four were Los Lunas (at Cibola), Carlsbad (at Farmington), Alamogordo (at Rio Rancho) and Atrisco Heritage (at Volcano Vista).

Artesia was the No. 1 seed in 5A, as expected, followed by Roswell, Piedra Vista and Goddard. Valley got the No. 8 seed and will host Miyamura in the first round next week. Belen is the 12 seed, and will visit Deming in the first round.

Silver, Bloomfield, Taos and Lovington — the Wildcats have won four straight — were seeded 1-4 in Class 4A.

St. Pius only won two games this year, but the Sartans got in as a 12 seed, and will visit Portales next week. The 6-11 game is at Albuquerque Academy, featuring the Chargers and Bernalillo, who just played each other on Friday night. Valencia, the 9 seed, visits Aztec.

Socorro is seeded No. 1 in Class 3A; Hope Christian is the No. 12 seed. Jal and Texico are 1-2 in the 2A bracket, which is just eight teams.