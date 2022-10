One person was shot to death in Southeast Albuquerque around midnight Saturday, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 12:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Coors Boulevard SW, said Chase Jewell, APD officer, in a statement.

“Officers arrived in scene and located one individual who had succumbed to gunshot wounds,” Jewell said.

He added APD Homicide Unit was dispatched to investigate further.