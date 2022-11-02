 Cannon airman killed in vehicle accident - Albuquerque Journal

Cannon airman killed in vehicle accident

By Eastern New Mexico News, Clovis, N.M. (tns)

Nov. 2–A vehicle crash west of Melrose early Wednesday morning resulted in the death of a Cannon Air Force Base airman, officials said.

The city of Clovis issued a news release at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, stating a vehicle crash on U.S. 60/84 would result in traffic delays as emergency crews were on the scene.

The Public Affairs department at Cannon reported the airman’s death in connection with that accident.

Cannon officials said the airman’s name is being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified.

Details surrounding the death are under investigation by the Curry County Sherriff’s Office.

