County clerks detail early and absentee voting statistics

By Eastern New Mexico News, Clovis, N.M. (tns)

Nov. 1–The county clerks of Curry and Roosevelt counties have released details of their county’s 2022 general election unofficial early and absentee turnout as of Monday.

Curry County Clerk Annie Hogland reports 2210 early voting ballots have been cast as of the close of business Friday.

1621 of those votes were cast at the Curry County administrative complex, 587 at the voting location at the North Plains Mall.

Hogland said 905 absentee by-mail ballots had been issued, of those 504 have been returned.

Hogland said, “There’s still time to vote early.”

The North Plains Mall voting station is open today through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, each day.

Voting at the Curry County Administrative Complex is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will also be open Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hogland and Roosevelt County Clerk Mandi Park both confirmed Saturday marks the end of early voting. There will be no voting on Monday as preparations will be underway for Tuesday’s balloting.

Park said as of the close of business Friday 842 people had voted at the clerk’s office in the county courthouse, 88 at the Jake Lopez Community Center at the Roosevelt County fairgrounds.

Park’s office has issued 309 absentee ballots, 160 of those have been returned.

Voting runs through Saturday at the clerk’s office and at the Jake Lopez Community Center. Voting hours today through Friday at the Roosevelt County courthouse are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and noon to 8 p.m. at the Jake Lopez building. Saturday voting at the courthouse will be from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the courthouse and noon until 8 p.m. at the Jake Lopez Community Center.

Both clerks report the last day to request an absentee by-mail ballot is Thursday. Voters must return absentee by-mail ballots to the clerk’s office by 7 p.m. Election Day.

Hogland and Park confirmed same day voter registration services will be available at voting locations through election day.

More election information can be found on the Bureau of Elections page at http://www.currycounty.org, or on the NM Secretary of State’s website, http://www.NMVote.org.

___

(c)2022 Eastern New Mexico News, Clovis, N.M.

Visit Eastern New Mexico News, Clovis, N.M. at www.easternnewmexiconews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.



