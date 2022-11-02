New Mexico ‘memorial stones’ company goes international

Parting Stone, the Santa Fe startup that turns cremated human ashes into solid “memorial stones,” has expanded across the globe, opening its first international lab following a $1 million investment from an Australian company, according to a news release.

The investment came as a result of a partnership with Australian funeral services company InvoCare.

Parting Stone Australia is set to open in 2023 in Newcastle, New South Wales.

Parting Stone was founded in 2019 by Justin Crowe, who was inspired to start the company after the death of his grandfather several years prior, Crowe told the Journal earlier this year.

Parting Stone uses proprietary technology to solidify cremains into smooth stones that friends and family can display and hold.

Earlier this year, the company recieved $175,000 in economic development grants from the New Mexico Economic Development Department and the city of Santa Fe.