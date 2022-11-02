 APD warns of traffic closures during Biden visit - Albuquerque Journal

APD warns of traffic closures during Biden visit

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Police will be shutting down traffic on major highways and roads in Albuquerque on Thursday during President Biden’s visit.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman, said the president will attend multiple events Thursday afternoon and police will shut down traffic on stretches of roads, including Interstate 25, Interstate 40 and the Big-I.

She said drivers should avoid the area south of I-40 in Southeast and Southwest Albuquerque between 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“Rush hour traffic will be impacted as drivers cross the Rio Grande in the evening,” Atkins said. She said drivers should consider alternative river crossings north of I-40, such as Montaño, Paseo del Norte and Alameda.

“There will be no parking allowed along the route for the motorcade. Parked cars will be towed,” Atkins said.

