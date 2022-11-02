 Photographer's images a glimpse into the places incarcerated activists hold dear - Albuquerque Journal

Photographer’s images a glimpse into the places incarcerated activists hold dear

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

“Jeffrey Luers, ‘Happy,’ Fall Creek, OR,” Kelly Sena, 2007, archival pigment print, 43×53⅛ inches. (Courtesy of Kelly Sena)

Kelly Sena began to write to incarcerated environmental and animal rights activists in 2006.

The photographer would ask them about the places they journey to inside their minds – the places that keep them sane.

Sena then offered to be their eyes.

“I’ll go there to make a picture for you,” she told them.

After many years of photographing various places across the country, Sena has curated the solo exhibition, “For the Wild,” which opens on Friday, Nov. 4, at Foto Forum Santa Fe. The exhibit will be up through Jan. 25.

Sage Paisner, Foto Forum Santa Fe executive director, saw some of Sena’s work in Los Angeles and knew he wanted to get her work to Santa Fe.

“The beauty of the images, the scale and the composition help put you into the picture,” he says. “She’s working with an 8 by 10 camera and usually men work with them because they are so big. She’s bringing her magic to each photograph.”

sena
“Peter Young, Badlands, SD,” Kelly Sena, 2008, archival pigment print, 43×53¾ inches. (Courtesy of Kelly Sena)

The impetus behind the project started in 2002, when Sena read Edward Abbey’s “The Monkey Wrench Gang.” Shortly after reading the book, she discovered the Federal Bureau of Investigations targeted the Earth Liberation Front and Animal Liberal Front as the number one domestic terrorist threat in the USA.

“Since then the assault on the biosphere has risen, unabated,” Sena says. “Collectively, 1,118 billion tons of carbon have been pumped into the atmosphere since 1996, when the Earth Liberation Front’s first action against climate change happened.”

Sena says 26 years later, Pakistan has suffered the worst spring heatwaves followed by a summer of extreme monsoons.

“Today, one third of Pakistan (the size of the United Kingdom) has been inundated by flooding and has displaced 33 million people,” Sena says. “Pakistan is responsible for only 0.1% percent of global emissions. The U.S. is responsible for 21.5%, China for 16.5% and the European Union for 15%. The global surface temperatures have reached the sixth warmest summer months on record in 2022. Extreme climate anomalies are multiplying and disproportionately effecting the countries and communities that emit the minimum amount of emissions. Fossil capitalism is killing our planet.”

Paisner says Foto Forum Santa Fe is a space where he gives artists the opportunity to have a voice.

“I just try to show a diversity of content as well as artists,” Paisner says. “She’s Chicana and has a point of view.”

‘For the Wild’
Solo exhibition by Kelly Sena

WHEN: Opening reception: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4; Runs through Jan. 25; 12:30-5 p.m. Tuesday, noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, or by appointment

WHERE: Foto Forum Santa Fe, 1714 Paseo de Peralta, Santa Fe

HOW MUCH: Free to attend

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Photographer’s images a glimpse into the places incarcerated activists hold dear

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
John Craigie coming to NM for two tour stops
ABQnews Seeker
Singer-songwriter John Craigie is currently on ... Singer-songwriter John Craigie is currently on tour and it will make a stop in Santa Fe on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and on Thursday, Nov. ...
2
The Talking Hours are in it for the music
ABQnews Seeker
The Talking Hours is in it ... The Talking Hours is in it for the love of making music.Mauricio and Karie Paez formed ...
3
Prism B!tch set to take its eclectic sound and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Group scheduled to play in New ... Group scheduled to play in New Mexico on Friday, Nov. 4, and Sunday, Nov. 6
4
Photographer's images a glimpse into the places incarcerated activists ...
ABQnews Seeker
'For the Wild,' which opens on ... 'For the Wild,' which opens on Friday, Nov. 4, at Foto Forum Santa Fe. The exhibit will be up through Jan. 25.
5
Nature takes a look at one of the country's ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nature's 'American Ocelot' takes a look ... Nature's 'American Ocelot' takes a look at one of America's most endangered cats in south Texas. It will air at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. ...
6
Governor, families rally support for early education funding
2022 election
As a mother of three who ... As a mother of three who had her first child as a teenager, Alicia Fout faced some significant financial struggles, sometimes having to pick ...
7
What to do this week: Nov. 4-10
ABQnews Seeker
The temperature continues to drop but ... The temperature continues to drop but there are indoor events going on in the area. There is also Cosmic Carnival and the Ice Wolves ...
8
APD investigates shooting death in SE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
A man was found fatally shot ... A man was found fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in an apartment in Southeast Albuquerque. Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said police were called ...
9
City agrees to $17M settlement in gender pay suit
ABQnews Seeker
The city of Albuquerque has agreed ... The city of Albuquerque has agreed to pay $17 million to settle a collective action lawsuit brought by female employees who claimed the city ...