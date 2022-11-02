Nature takes a look at one of the country’s most endangered wild cats

Ben Masters knew working on Nature’s “American Ocelot” would be a challenge.

That’s what intrigued him about the project.

“Despite their popularity, the animals are somewhat of a mythological status,” he says. “They have never been really professionally filmed or photographed before a couple of years ago. I wanted to be the first person to get a high quality look at Texas ocelots.”

Nature’s “American Ocelot” takes a look at one of America’s most endangered cats in south Texas. It will air at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1. It will also stream on the PBS Video app.

According to Masters, there are fewer than 120 known ocelots remaining in the United States.

The episode chronicles the sad history, precarious present, and optimistic future for one of the country’s most endangered wild cats.

Masters traveled to south Texas to document the rare and elusive animals, as he meets with biologists, ranchers, and the cats themselves.

Through camera trap cinematography, witness a rare glimpse into what is required of a mother ocelot to raise her young successfully.

Masters says there is hope for a bright future as an ocelot population could be restored in Texas and beyond if ranchers, scientists and government agencies work together on a solution.

“The plight of the ocelot in America is one of the greatest conservation opportunities of our time,” Masters says. “I’m grateful to Nature for the chance to share this important story, and hope it raises awareness that not all hope is lost – the time to act on behalf of this remarkable cat is now.”

Masters wanted to film the ocelots to better understand their day-to-day movement.

It proved to be a difficult task.

“Once I figured out how to film them and get a glimpse into their lifestyle, it got easier,” he says. “For several decades, people have made attempts to recover the species and we have to have some bold recovery efforts to get it done. Being able to spend time with the cat was truly eye-opening.”

Masters says it took three months of work before the crew captures the first shot of an ocelot.

“It took us five months before the cameras were working properly,” he says. “There’s no guide on ocelots, so we relied heavily on research and the scientists who have made ocelots a priority. We spent a ridiculous amount of time in the brush waiting. It’s paid off to tell this story.”

Masters wanted to show the efforts being made to protect and grow the ocelot.

He says it’s important to educate the public about the species.

“Ocelots are the size of bobcats and they eat mice,” he says. “The species doesn’t eat livestock. Recovering this species is achievable within our lifetime.”

Masters hopes that an audience will not only learn about the animal, but the efforts to keep it alive.

“I hope viewers watch the film and see this absolutely beautiful animal,” he says. “There’s a history with ocelots in the United States. This is a species that is easy to live with. I wanted to show other people’s perspectives. I want the viewer to realize that this a realistic goal.”

