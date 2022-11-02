Prism B!tch set to take its eclectic sound and style on another West Coast tour

Prism B!tch is taking its eclectic sound and style back on the road.

The Albuquerque-based alternative punk quartet begins their latest tour with shows at The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Co. in Santa Fe on Friday, Nov. 4, and at Launchpad in Albuquerque on Sunday, Nov. 6. However, it won’t be until after Thanksgiving when the group heads toward the West Coast, where they’re building a following.

“We’ve been out to the West Coast a lot now,” said Lauren Poole, bassist and vocalist. “We’ve made friends with a lot of people.”

Prism B!tch has an unconventional process to touring, their writing and production, but the group has made it work.

Vocalist, guitarist and keyboardist Lilah Rose doesn’t live in Albuquerque. She will visit town to record and perform, but she handles other band duties while stationed in Nevada.

For this upcoming tour, Rose will come to New Mexico for the band’s scheduled shows, but the group will pick her up on the way to Oregon after the pause in dates.

“That’s how we work,” Poole said. “We try to do a lot of business when we can be together.”

Adaptation is present in not only Prism B!tch’s approach to the creative process, but also its sound.

Drummer Teresa Esguerra said that the band “will never be genre loyal.”

Prism B!tch’s broad range of music blends punk, alternative and even new wave. The group’s versatility stems from the various influences that each member brings to the band, which can be attributed to generational differences.

“There’s like a 16-year age difference between Lilah and I,” said Esguerra. “So our influences are actually covering a lot of decades.”

Every band member has the ability to write a song and is comfortable presenting it to the rest of the group. The finishing touches are then a collective process.

“We’re all just kind of following whatever wave someone is setting up,” Esguerra said about songwriting. “If someone has an idea, even if it doesn’t make sense, but it feels good, let’s just go with it.”

That collectiveness can be a testament to Albuquerque’s music scene, which has shifted from competitive to communal as of late. There aren’t many egos in the local industry.

“It’s a small scene, but there seems to be a lot of support going on,” guitarist Chris Walsh said. “I think this scene has always been cool. … It’s always changing.”

Known around town for its fun music videos and energetic stage presence, the band is comfortable with their style and processes, and comfort promotes confidence. Prism B!tch has found that bond within themselves and the local music scene.

“You have the freedom to try something out without the pressure of maybe that’s a passe idea,” Poole said. “People can just do weird stuff here or bust out of a genre.”